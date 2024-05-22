Palatine (Ill.) 2025 offensive guard recruit Parker Brault (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) was able to make a recent unofficial visit to Marshall University and on Tuesday night gave the Thundering Heard his verbal commitment. Brault talks about his decision to wrap up his recruiting process and pledge to Marshall here.

"Marshall is just a great school and football program and it just felt like home," Brault said. "I was able to make a visit to Marshall last weekend and it's truly a big time program that loves football and a place where football still means something."

Brault pointed towards some key factors which led him to pledge to Marshall.

"My visit last weekend to Marshall was a big factor in my decision for sure. I was able to see and experience everything that the school and the football program has to offer and it was all impressive. Marshall has great facilities along with an incredible coaching staff. Everyone at Marshall was just very welcoming the entire time we were on campus. The visit really put Marshall ahead of all the other schools I considered. I really believe in the coaches at Marshall including head coach Charles Huff. Marshall made me feel wanted and a priority for them and I'm ready to hop onboard that train. Marshall isn't afraid of anyone if you look at it's schedule over the years and that's a program I want to be a part of for sure."

Was distance ever a factor in Brault's college decision?

"It was a factor early on, but Marshall is only a hour flight away and it's also a pretty easy in and out of the airport. I was able to find a school that has everything I was looking for in a school and it's worth leaving this area for a great opportunity. I'm excited for the opportunity to start my life in college at Marshall."

So why make a verbal commitment to Marshall at this stage of his recruiting process?

"Making an early college decision was always a part of the plan for me. I have a lot of schools wanting me to hold off on a decision and camp with them this summer. Marshall has faith in me and already extended a scholarship offer and it was time to make a decision. I'm just very happy and excited about my decision. I can also just focus on my team and my upcoming season and not worry about recruiting."

Parker Brault is verbally committed to Marshall.