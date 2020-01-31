Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North junior offensive guard recruit Jackson Carsello (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was able to add his first two scholarship offers earlier this week from Ball State and Western Kentucky. Carsello checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and more here.

"I picked up offers from Ball State and also Western Kentucky" Carsello said. "Ball State just liked my video, called up my coaches at school and offered me. Western Kentucky was in school and watched me workout in gym class then they offered me later in the day."

Carsello filled us in on his initial impressions from adding his first two offers from the Cardinals and the Hilltoppers.

"The Ball State offer really caught me by surprise. My head coach called me down to his office and said the coach from Ball State really liked my junior video and decided to offer me. I know that Both Ball State and Western Kentucky are good schools and good football programs. Both schools have invited me to come out and visit them sometime soon and I'm sure I'll go visit both schools sometime soon."

Carsello also has drawn increased recruiting looks this winter.

"Besides Ball State and Western Kentucky, we've also seen the coaches from NIU, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Iowa, Purdue, Eastern Illinois plus Bowling Green and Kent State in school checking in on myself and my teammates. I'm also set to go to an NIU Junior Day on Thursday night."

Carsello who is also a strong student in the classroom discussed what he wants to improve in his game this off season.

"I'm definitely working on just having more violent hands and just using my hands better. I've also been able to add a lot of weight over the last year or so. I went from starting in high school at 195 pounds to 255 pounds now and I'm working hard on adding more good weight and strength."

Does Carsello have a dream school?



"I have a few dream schools to be honest. I've always wanted to stay closer to home because we are a very close family. I love Northwestern along with Wisconsin and also Iowa."

Jackson Carsello has scholarship offers from Ball State and Western Kentucky.