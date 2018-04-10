DeKalb (Ill.) junior offensive guard prospect Spencer Harris (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) was able to make a weekend visit to Southern Illinois University. Harris checks in and recaps his latest visit to SIU along with his upcoming spring and summer plans in this update.

"I was able to go and visit SIU on Saturday," Harris said. "SIU had been in touch and showing some interest. I also never had seen SIU in person and it was a good chance to see the school in person."

Harris recapped his impressions from his first visit to SIU.

"Overall the visit to SIU was pretty good. It was my first visit and I enjoyed it. I was impressed with the overall culture at SIU and I liked the message from the SIU coaches. They said that they are trying to make it's players ready for life and not just ready for football. SIU also has some pretty good facilities. I was able to talk to a few of the SIU coaches including the offensive line coach Trevor Olson. Coach Olson said that they won't offer any linemen who they don't see in a camp and that they want to see me in a camp this summer. They asked me to stay in touch with them this spring and summer and they also said they would be back in school sometime soon."

Harris is also hoping to get out to a few more late spring visits soon.

"I visited Illinois a few weeks ago along with Western Michigan. I'm hoping to get out to see Illinois State for it's spring game this weekend. I might also try to get over to NIU soon for a practice."

Harris is also starting to put together his summer camp plans.

"I'm starting to put my camp plans together. I'm going to camp for sure at NIU, Lindenwood, Illinois and probably one of the Iowa schools (Iowa or Iowa State). I'm sure I'll also add a few other camps later this spring."

