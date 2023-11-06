Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior two star ranked offensive tackle recruit Conor Kenzinger (6-foot-7, 280 pounds) late last week decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave Western Michigan University his verbal commitment. Kenzinger discusses his college decision in this update.

"I'm just really excited and happy about my decision," Kenzinger said. "I just love the coaches at Western Michigan and it's a great school and football program. I feel really comfortable and at home while I'm at WMU and I'm excited for the next level."

Kenzinger pointed towards some of the key factors in his decision to commit to Western Michigan.

"I've visited Western Michigan more than a few times now and I'll make an official visit sometime in December. WMU is just a great school and I get a long really well with all of the coaches. They definitely recruited me harder than any other school and they also always had a plan for me and make me feel wanted. WMU is also close to home which is great for me and my family. I also feel that the coaches at WMU can help me get my game to a higher level. I'm always impressed with the support staff at WMU and they offer a ton of support both on the field as well as in the class room. They will help me come away with a great education and overall WMU is the best overall fit for me."

Who else did Kenzinger consider before committing to Western Michigan?

"I looked hard at schools like Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Old Dominion and also New Hampshire. I visited all of those schools except Marshall and Marshall came in a little too late for me. Those schools all had good things to offer nut overall Western Michigan is just the best overall fit."

Kenzinger, who joins Mount Carmel DB Charles Miles as State of Illinois names committed to the WMU Broncos Class of 2024 discussed what the Broncos getting in Kenzinger?

"Western Michigan is getting a hard worker and a leader on and off the field. I'm a high potential guy who has only played football for two years. I have a lot of work ahead of me and I feel a lot more growth and development still ahead of me."

Conor Kenzinger is verbally committed to Western Michigan.

