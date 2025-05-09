Meet: 2026 OL Charlie Watt

Name Charlie Watt

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @charliewatt07

Instagram: charliewatt10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training O line coaching

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18093240/678468729070611cabd1345a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

dog in the weight room, get my peers hyped up

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

bonding with teammates during summer camp

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

luke keachley, insanely smart and athletic

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

baseball and golf

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

batavia nose tackle