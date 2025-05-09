Meet: 2026 OL Charlie Watt

Name Charlie Watt
School: South Elgin
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @charliewatt07
Instagram: charliewatt10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training O line coaching
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18093240/678468729070611cabd1345a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
dog in the weight room, get my peers hyped up
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
bonding with teammates during summer camp
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
luke keachley, insanely smart and athletic
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
baseball and golf
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
batavia nose tackle