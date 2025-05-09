Meet: 2026 WR Dylan Liner

Name Dylan Liner
School: St. Francis
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 199 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @dylanliner18
Instagram: dylan_liner1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training I am in training with a trainer
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17850486/66dcf31d464ccae964f6c9ea
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring intense energy and great leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring 6 tds my sophomore year in one game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Jefferson because we have the same playing style and we are the same height and weight
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Myles ellis