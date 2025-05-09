Meet: 2026 WR Dylan Liner

Name Dylan Liner

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 199 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @dylanliner18

Instagram: dylan_liner1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I am in training with a trainer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17850486/66dcf31d464ccae964f6c9ea

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring intense energy and great leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring 6 tds my sophomore year in one game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson because we have the same playing style and we are the same height and weight

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Myles ellis