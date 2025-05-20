OL Myers pledges to Princeton

Batavia (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Ryan Myers (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) was able to recently wrap up his recruiting process and has committed to the Princeton Tigers. Myers checks in and discusses his college decision and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I grew up in a house with high academic standards and Princeton was always a big offer and option for me," Myers said. "Between the great academics and the bond and the brotherhood at Princeton, I've been just very impressed with everything about Princeton so I committed."

Myers pointed towards a few additional key factors which led to his eventual commitment to Princeton.

"College football is in such chaos these days between the transfer portal and other factors, and in many ways the Ivy League schools might be the last pure college experience. People want to go to schools like Princeton and they also want to stay at Princeton for all four years. The coaches at Princeton are just great people who have a plan for me and are also very excited about me. Princeton seems to like me as more of a swing guy on the offensive line for them and that they feel I can play anywhere on the line. The coaches like that I have a tackle body but that I can also play other spots already on the line. The education and also the alumni base at Princeton is second to none. The alumni network at Princeton is huge and that can really help you in getting a great job out of college. I'm looking at majoring in engineering and Princeton will allow football players to take engineering as a major, and I learned that most schools either don't offer an engineering program or won't allow football players to major in engineering."

So what other schools did Myers consider before making his college choice?

"My final two came down to either Princeton or Army. Army also offers a great education and experience and in many ways Army made things more interesting for me. I'm very close with my family including my three older sisters who are within 2-3 years within each other age wise. I just can't see not being around my family after graduation from college."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Myers?

"I think just making my final decision might have been the hardest part for me. I was able to develop some great relationship with some college coaches and telling them no was not easy at all. Al of the schools recruiting me seem happy for me and my decision."

So what are the Princeton Tigers getting in Ryan Myers?

"Princeton is getting a hard worker and an athlete who is very dedicated to my craft. I'm also fully committed to my education and I will put in quality work every day. I'm also looking to have a great college experience at Princeton then go onto the NFL, and having that opportunity can happen at Princeton."

