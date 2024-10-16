OL Posey made a return visit to Illinois

in other news
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM
Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.
Watch List: OL Carlos Rios
DePaul Prep sophomore OL Carlos Rios (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) is an impressive name to watch in the Class of 2027.
Midwest Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at five Midwest prospects who are going to be the next big thing.
Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 8 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 8 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
in other news
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM
Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.
Watch List: OL Carlos Rios
DePaul Prep sophomore OL Carlos Rios (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) is an impressive name to watch in the Class of 2027.
Midwest Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at five Midwest prospects who are going to be the next big thing.