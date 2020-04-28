Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior offensive linemen recruit Ryan Stewart (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) has remained busy during the Coronavirus pandemic including picking up a part time job. Stewart, who has seen his recruiting stock rise this spring checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I've been staying busy lately and I actually picked up a part time job," Stewart said. "I'm working part time for a landscaper and it just feels good to stay busy and work outside. I actually got sunburn on my first day."

Stewart also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Kent State, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Illinois. I've been staying in touch with the schools who have already offered me. Eastern Michigan reached out a few days ago for the first time and they saw one of my workout videos. They said they are excited to see I was able to add some more weight since last season. I also talked with one of the coaches at Northern Iowa and they have really picked things up with me lately. I was also talking with a lot of schools who said they planned to be in school this spring to watch our workouts and now that won't happen. Iowa and also NIU are just a few schools who said they like me and want to see me work in person this summer."

Stewart has continued to focus on school online and staying on top of his workouts.

"Online learning has been going well and I've been trying to take advantage of the whole ordeal. You can raise your grade if you do well with the class work online and I'm definitely working as hard as I can to improve my grades. I'm also staying busy with my workouts and now I'm also working part time."

The entire pandemic has actually benefitted Stewart when it comes to his focus on adding more good weight.

"I've been able to really focus on my diet and making sure I'm eating more meals along with staying on top of my lifting and workouts. I'm up to around 260 pounds and my goal is to just keep adding more good weight this summer."

