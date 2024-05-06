LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior four star ranked defensive end recruit Gabe Kaminski (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) recently gave the Stanford Cardinals his verbal commitment after holding scholarship offers from Power 4 schools across the country. Kaminski discusses his commitment to Stanford in this latest recruiting update.

"I made a visit to Stanford the weekend before I committed and honestly I was ready to commit to them on the spot," Kaminski said. "I was able to learn a lot about the football program at Stanford on my visit. I was able to see what Stanford has to offer and it's just a great fit for me."

Kaminski , who was recruited by Stanford as an outside linebacker pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his commitment to Stanford.

"I have a strong connection with Coach (Bobby) April who has been with me since he was at Wisconsin along with the rest of the staff at Stanford. Stanford offers a great education. I'm planning to study Computer Engineering and Stanford has one of the top programs in the world. I was also able to just connect with everyone at Stanford from the players and the coaches to pretty much everyone around the football program. Everyone was just genuinely nice and welcoming on my visit and I just felt a very strong connection with everyone. I'm just very excited about my decision and so are my family and friends."

Which other schools did Kaminski consider before committing to Stanford?

"I looked pretty hard into several schools like Michigan State, Illinois and some others. I really liked those schools but after I made my visit to Stanford I was 100 percent sold on them. Stanford just stood out to me over all of the other schools and it was nothing really bad or negative, it was just that everything about Stanford just fits me so well."

Did the distance from home ever factor into his decision making process?

"Distance was really never a factor in my decision process to be honest. I realize more than anyone that Stanford is far away from home, but it's also a huge opportunity for me in so many ways. It's worth the travel and starting my life out in a great new location is also pretty exciting."

Getting his college decision made early was also always in the plan for Kaminski.

"Making an early decision was always a part of my plan. It was a long recruiting process going back to my freshman year when I added my first offer. I was able to meet so many coaches and see so many different school and that was a great experience. Now I can just focus on my team and my senior season. The hardest part of the recruiting process for me was just making a final decision. I had offers from a lot of great schools, but making my visit to Stanford was really the difference maker and I'm glad I made that visit."

Gabe Kaminski is verbally committed to Stanford.