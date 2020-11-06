EdgyTim - OT Stewart breaks down his SJSU commitment

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East senior offensive tackle recruit Ryan Stewart (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) decided earlier this week to end his recruiting process and gave San Jose State University his verbal commitment. Stewart discusses his college choice here.

"When San Jose State offered me back in May it was an offer that caught my attention right away ," Stewart said. "I'm pretty sure I'm the first prospect to commit to them from the Midwest in a long time. The coaches from SJSU have been recruiting me hard and I just felt it was time to end my process and commit."

Stewart pointed towards several key factors in giving the SJSU Spartans.his verbal commitment.

"I was able to connect with the coaches at SJSU right away and they have a lot of Midwest ties. SJSU has new coaches and they are off to a good start already this season. I was able to make a visit to SJSU back in July with my Dad and I basically didn't want to come home after the visit. SJSU is a greta school, has amazing weather and I'll also be able to earn a strong degree. It's really the perfect fit for me in a lot of ways. My family is 100 percent on board with my decision. My Dad loved it on the visit and my Mom works for Southwest and was able to make a stop over and she saw the school in person and loved it. They will be able to travel back and forth pretty easily and they are excited for me."

So which other schools did Stewart consider before committing to SJSU?

"I looked into Eastern Michigan and also Wyoming came on late. It was a long process and I did make a visit to Eastern Michigan this past summer as well. I was just really set pretty early on with SJSU and they just offered everything I was looking for in a school."

So how big of an impact didi COVID pandemic play in his recruiting process?

"COVID was a huge factor. The big killer not just for myself but for everyone here in Illinois was not having a fall season. It impacts all of us and everyone on our team has made big strides but no one can see that because of no football."

Stewart is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"It just feels good to have made my college decision. It's just a big weight off my shoulders and I can just go back to work and get ready for spring football."

