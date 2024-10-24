Podcast: 3rd and Leng with SJO HC Shawn Skinner

in other news
TE Mueller checks in
Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far
Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'
On Tuesday night WRR Tyler Morris met with reporters to discuss the offensive struggles.
3-Star TE Logan Farrell Flips from UNC to Illinois
Hersey 2025 3 star ranked TE Logan Farrell has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Illinois
2024 Breakdown: Byron Tigers
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Byron Tigers
in other news
TE Mueller checks in
Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far
Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'
On Tuesday night WRR Tyler Morris met with reporters to discuss the offensive struggles.
Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.
Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter