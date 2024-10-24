Advertisement

in other news

2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Boylan Titans

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
TE Mueller checks in

TE Mueller checks in

Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

On Tuesday night WRR Tyler Morris met with reporters to discuss the offensive struggles.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
3-Star TE Logan Farrell Flips from UNC to Illinois

3-Star TE Logan Farrell Flips from UNC to Illinois

Hersey 2025 3 star ranked TE Logan Farrell has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Illinois

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Byron Tigers

2024 Breakdown: Byron Tigers

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Byron Tigers

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Boylan Titans

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
TE Mueller checks in

TE Mueller checks in

Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

On Tuesday night WRR Tyler Morris met with reporters to discuss the offensive struggles.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Oct 24, 2024
Podcast: 3rd and Leng with SJO HC Shawn Skinner
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM

Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.

Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement