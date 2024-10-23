Advertisement

2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Boylan Titans

 • Tim OHalloran
TE Mueller checks in

TE Mueller checks in

Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far

 • Tim OHalloran
Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

On Tuesday night WRR Tyler Morris met with reporters to discuss the offensive struggles.

 • Tim OHalloran
3-Star TE Logan Farrell Flips from UNC to Illinois

3-Star TE Logan Farrell Flips from UNC to Illinois

Hersey 2025 3 star ranked TE Logan Farrell has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Illinois

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Byron Tigers

2024 Breakdown: Byron Tigers

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Byron Tigers

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 23, 2024
Palatine (Ill.) coach breaks down Michigan commit Jaylen Williams' game
Seth Berry
Recruiting Reporter
