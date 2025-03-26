Priority 2026 WR Zachary Washington enjoys visit to Michigan State

Class of 2026 three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington is at the top of the recruiting board at the position for Michigan State, and after a strong visit to East Lansing on Tuesday, the Spartans left an impression on Washington.

The St. Francis High School (Wheaton, Illinois) star was offered by the Spartans in January, and he has been building a strong bond with MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ever since then.

This was Washington's third trip to Michigan State in his life, but it was his debut visit as a recruit. He was in town a few years ago for a basketball tournament when he was in eighth grade, and he has previously participated in a 7-on-7 competition in East Lansing, which included a tour.

On Tuesday, Washington and his family were able to watch the Spartans in action during spring practice, tour the facilities, spend quality time with the staff and more.

"I had the chance to see most everything football-related," Washington said about the visit. "I also got to see the campus and tour the business school."