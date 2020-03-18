Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick sophomore dual quarterback recruit Kaden Cobb (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer when in-state Northern Illinois University extended Cobb his first scholarship offer. Cobb discussed adding his first offer and more here.

"I visited NIU about two weeks ago just before Coronavirus hit," Cobb said. "I had a really strong visit to NIU and the coaches asked me to stay in touch with them. I'm thrilled that they decided to offer me a scholarship."

Cobb filled us in on his thoughts from adding his first scholarship offer from the NIU Huskies.

"I'm thrilled and very surprised that NIU decided to extend me an early offer. The NIU coaches said that they wanted to see me throw in person later this spring. I just assumed that they would just wait until later this spring or maybe the summer when it came to an offer. I really had a good visit to NIU and I had some great talks with the coaches at NIU. The NIU staff might be the most real coaches I've talked to so far in my recruiting process. They just really wanted to get to know me better and they all seem like great dudes including head coach Thomas Hammock. Coach Hammock made me earn that offer and we had a really good, straight forward talk on my visit. He talked about how NIU doesn't put out a lot of offers and how they want to get to know the kids that they do offer. NIU is close to home, like 45 minutes from my house which is a positive and I just like the school and the football program."

Cobb was able to fit in three unofficial visits before the Coronavirus took hold.

"I visits NIU the Friday before the virus hit, then I also visited Indiana that Saturday and then Miami of Ohio on that Sunday. All three of those visits went well. I was planning to visit both Missouri and also Minnesota later this spring but those were cancelled. I was also in touch with Michigan and looked at taking a visit to Michigan in late March which is also cancelled."

For now, Cobb is adjusting to life in this Coronavirus break from school.

"I hate online school, but I'm trying to make the best of it like everyone else. I would much rather be in a class room right now. I'm going to keep throwing with my own with my quarterback coach Greg (Holcomb Next Level Athletic) and keep working on my speed with Extreme Speed."



