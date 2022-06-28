QB Jones recaps his Navy pledge

Oswego (Ill.) East senior two star ranked quarterback recruit Tre Jones (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was drawing recruiting interest and attention from schools at multiple levels this summer. Jones made a recent unofficial visit to the US Naval Academy and a few weeks later decided to give Navy his verbal commitment. Jones discusses his verbal commitment to the US Navy in this latest recruiting update.

"I decided to make a visit to Navy and see the US Naval Academy for myself in person," Jones said. "I had an amazing visit to Navy and they just have a lot to offer. Navy had been on my mind ever since they offered me a scholarship. Once I got to see Navy in person, meet with the coaches and learn more about academy life I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Jones pointed towards a few key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Navy.

"Navy is just a great place and making the visit was a big factor. The Navy coaches recruited me as a quarterback and they love my game and feel I'll be a good fit in the Navy offense. They said they want to utilize my arm along with my legs in it's offense and feel I can help them open up the offense a bit with my throwing ability. The focus on academics at Navy was also important and I will be able to earn a great degree and also be set up for life once I graduate from the Naval Academy. I feel comfortable with academy life and the discipline that will be required from me at Navy and I'm excited about the challenge,"

So which schools did Jones also consider before committing to Navy?

"I looked at a lot of different schools and was drawing recruiting interest from schools at all levels. Both Murray State and also South Florida are the two schools I looked at pretty hard before committing to Navy. Both schools recruited me as a quarterback and offered me a great opportunity. Murray State liked my live arm and athleticism and South Florida showed interest, but they also have had a lot of coaching turnover. I also had a lot of schools like Wyoming, Western Michigan and several other MAC schools who wanted me to wait on making a decision. In the end, no other school really offered all of the opportunities that Navy offers both on the field and the off the field opportunities after graduation."

Jones is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm really happy about my decision and the hardest part of the process for me was I just felt I didn't get as many serious looks and I felt like I was getting overlooked by some schools. I just never really knew where I stood with some schools. It's worked out well for me with Navy and I'm happy and ready to get back to work."

Jones is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"Our goal is to win a state title. We will be a better team this season and I feel I will be a much better quarterback in our offense. I just feel more and more comfortable with the playbook and with the coaches at my school. Just having more experience running our offense from last year to this year will be a big key."

Tre Jones is verbally committed to Navy.

