RB Abubakar has visits plans

Updating Notre Dame's depth chart projection for upcoming spring football and includes some Top State of Illinois names
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Tyler Kading who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 OL/DL Kevin Petruczenko who is our prospect of the day
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has three predictions on North Carolina landing a Top Midwest tight end
When Indiana’s offensive line took the field for spring practice, one of the most noticeable additions was Pat Coogan.
Updating Notre Dame's depth chart projection for upcoming spring football and includes some Top State of Illinois names
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Tyler Kading who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 OL/DL Kevin Petruczenko who is our prospect of the day