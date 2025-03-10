Reinke names Top 3 coming off of Northwestern spring practice visit

Despite the fact that it was his third visit to Northwestern in the last four months, three-star 2026 wide receiver Keaton Reinke had a very productive experience at the Wildcats' spring practice on Saturday.

The visit, he said, "went great." He saw the Wildcat coaches in action, leading a practice. His mother got to see the campus for the first time, which was important to him. And he made some progress in his decision process, naming his top three schools and his official visit destinations.

Find out where things stand for one of Northwestern's top receiver targets in this WIldcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!