Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest sophomore running back recruit Mar'Kiese Irving (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) made a Saturday visit to Wisconsin and was able to come away with a scholarship offer from the Badgers. Irving checks in and recaps his impressions from Madison, Wisconsin and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"The coaches from Wisconsin had been staying in touch with my coaches at school a lot," Irving said. "So the coaches invited me to come out and see the school in person and watch the spring game. Wisconsin offered me a scholarship on Saturday while I was visiting."

Irving, who played both running back and defensive back for the Hawks and head coach Mo Weaver in 2018 recapped his impressions from Wisconsin.

"I really had no idea they would offer me a scholarship. It was a big surprise no doubt. I just really enjoyed watching the spring game at Wisconsin. I also enjoyed just getting to talk with the coaches and getting to know them better. I also was impressed with the facilities at Wisconsin along with the campus. I just was able to see a lot of great things on my visit to Wisconsin. It was my first time visiting and they just really impressed me."

So did anything in particular catch Irving's attention while visiting Wisconsin?

"I was impressed with the running back history at Wisconsin and just learning at how many running backs have ended up playing in the NFL. I also love how Wisconsin focuses it's offense on running the football and how they take a lot of pride in the running game."

Does Irvin have any other visits planned?

"I'm set to go visit Northern Illinois on April 20th with my coach. Between my track season along with the start of the spring evaluation and keeping up with my grades I'm going to be pretty busy this spring."

So which other college are starting to show Irving recruiting interest?

Mar'Kiese Irvin has scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Illinois State and Kent State.

