Oak Lawn (IL) Richards junior running back recruit Leshon Williams (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) is already holding several scholarship offers this spring, yet that hasn't slowed down more schools from checking in on him so far this spring. Williams recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Recruiting has been going good," Williams said. "We've been seeing college coaches in school quite a bit and we are expecting even more coaches in this week as well. It's been pretty fun for all of us at school so far."

Williams recapped some of his recent in school visitors.

"Iowa was in school recently and they watched one of my workouts. Iowa seems to be more and more interested in me and they said they would let me kn ow soon whether they will be offering me or not. Iowa State was also in school today and they also seem pretty interested and they are deciding on if they will offer a big back or more of a scat back in this class. Northwestern was also in school and they've been keeping track of me and my grades this spring. I also know that Wisconsin is planning to be in school soon as well."

Does Williams have any upcoming college visits or camps planned?

"I'm pretty sure I'm going to take an official visit to Kansas State this summer and I'm just waiting to set up something with Kansas State. I might also set up a few more official visits as well but I haven't decided on which schools I'll visit besides Kansas State. I'm also not planning to go to any college camps this summer. I want to focus on my team this summer and a lot of these coaches have already seen me workout this spring in person."

Williams is also not in any hurry to make a college decision for now.

"I'm just going to wait and see what happens with my recruiting the rest of the spring and into the summer. I'll take a harder look at everything after the summer. I'm just not in any hurry to decide anything for now."

Williams is also excited for his upcoming 2019 senior season.

"We have a chance to be a really strong team again this year. We need to fill in a few spots on defense but otherwise we are all good. I also have four starting offensive linemen back from last year. I'm excited to get back after it and make another run for a state title."

Leshon Williams has multiple scholarship offers.