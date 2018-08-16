Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy junior running back recruit Kenyette Williams (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) and the Hilltoppers have taken it's lumps over the past few season, yet if Williams overall excitement and energy means anything expect big things from Joliet Catholic this coming season. Williams checks in and discusses his upcoming season and much more in this update.

"This is going to be the most exciting season," Williams said. "It's hard to explain but everything is going amazingly so far. I'm hyped up and my team is also hyped up."

Williams also discussed his latest recruiting news here.

"I know that once September 1st gets here college coaches will be allowed to talk to recruits. I've stayed in touch with the coaches from Cincinnati along with Boston College, Missouri, Indiana along with NIU, Holy Cross and Stanford. I was invited to go to college games this season at Cincinnati, Minnesota and Holy Cross. I'm hoping to get out to a few college games this season but it all depends on my schedule."

So does Williams set any personal goals heading into a season?

"My team goals definitely come first and I figure if I'm scoring touchdowns we will be winning games so that's always the goal. I'm hoping to rush for around 1,700 to 1,800 yards and just score a lot of touchdowns for my team."

Williams also filled us in on what his Gameday routine is all about.

"We have a mass right after school and I usually have a few hours before the games. I always make sure to go to 7-11 and buy some gummy bears. They have to be Haribro Gummy Bears . For a big game I also have to get a Slurpee with Red on the bottom and Blue on the top."

So which of his Hilltopper teammates a bit under the radar should fans look out for this coming season?

"We have a lot of kids who will step up and have a big year so that's a hard question. I'll say my younger brother (Jabril Williams) could have a really strong year. He's a wide receiver and defensive back and he's definitely going to play on the varsity this season."

Kenyetta Williams has a scholarship offer from Cincinnati.

