S Garner commits to NIU

Olympia Fields (Ill.) Rich Township junior safety recruit Troy Garner (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) earlier this week was able to lock in his college decision and gave in state Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Garner discusses his college decision here.

"I committed to Northern Illinois for several good reasons," Garner said. "NIU from Day 1 always made me feel like I was a priority for them during the entire recruiting process and the coaches are father figure type of people."

Garner filled us in on why NIU stood out from any other school.

"My relationships at NIU. I have a great relationship with a lot of the coaches at NIU and a relationship that is much different from any other school. NIU has always had a great family feel and the football program also just has a great energy at all time. I've made a handful of visits to NIU already and it's always just a great experience. I'm also a really good fit in the NIU defense and I also know I will get a good education there."

So which other schools did Garner consider and was staying closer to home a factor at all?

"I looked hard at a few other schools like Boston College, Western Illinois, Buffalo and also Illinois State. I had an offer from WIU and several other schools wanted me to camp with them this summer. I just felt like NIU was the one school that really wanted me and that loyalty was really important to me. Staying closer to home was never a factor to me, but it just worked out that way. It will be good for my family and friends that I'm staying closer to home at NIU."

So what can NIU fans expect from Troy Garner?

"I just love to work hard and compete every day. NIU is also a hard working program and it's just a great fit for me personally. From the seniors to the freshmen and everyone in between, I'm going to come in and compete hard again all of them."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Garner?

"I think just getting my name out there was a hard part of the process, otherwise I had no really hard things to deal with in my recruiting."

Troy Garner is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.