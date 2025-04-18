TE Becker pledges to Ball State

Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson junior tight end recruit Zach Becker (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) earlier this week decided to complete his recruiting process and gave Ball State University his verbal commitment. Becker talks about his college decision and eventual college commitment here.

"Ball State just offers everything I was looking for in a school," Becker said. "They always made me feel welcomed and they also just always made me a priority for them. I looked hard at all of my options then decided to commit to Ball State."

Becker pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to Ball State.

"When I visited Ball State right away I felt at home there. Ball State has a great campus and it's located in a great town and surrounding area. .Ball State always made me feel ;like a priority recruit for them. Ball State is also not too far from home, plus I'll get to play football at a very high level along with getting a good education. Ball State overall is just a great fit for me and I'm excited about my decision."

So what other schools did Becker consider before making his college choice?

"My Top 3 ended up including Ball State along with Army and also Cornell. Those are three very different schools and college experiences. I visited all three schools and in the end Ball State was just as great fit for me. I pretty much wanted to be done with recruiting before the start of the summer, but I also didn't want to miss out on Ball State by waiting to make a decision. With the transfer portal opening up again I just wasn't ready to risk it all by waiting to make a decision when I knew l already wanted to attend in Ball State."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Becker?

"I think I got caught up in other people's recruiting and that made things harder for me. I got some great advice from some older players and former teammates. They told me to just focus on my own recruiting and my own process and things would work out."

Zach Becker is verbally committed to Ball State.