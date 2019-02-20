Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior tight end recruit Hunter Welcing (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was able to add his first offer on Tuesday when Western Michigan University extended a scholarship offer. Welcing checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news including adding his first offer from the WMU Broncos here.

"The coaches from Western Michigan texted me today (Tuesday) and they asked me to call them," Welcing said. "I called back the WMU coaches and they offered me a scholarship. ."

Welcing discussed his thought from adding his first offer from Western Michigan.

"It was definitely a surprise (adding his first offer from WMU). The coaches at WMU have been showing a lot of interest and the coaches at WMU have been pretty excited about me. I still need to learn a lot more about WMU to be honest. I haven't been able to get out to see WMU just yet. I'm going to go visit them this coming weekend. I'm looking forward to getting to know the coaches better and also learn more about the school. I'm definitely excited to add my first offer from WMU."

Welcing has also started to draw more recruiting interest this winter.

"Iowa has been showing more interest and they have invited me to come out for a visit soon. Ball State, SIU and also Eastern Michigan have all reached out on social media and have started to also show more interest in me. I've also seen a lot more college coaches starting to follow me now on Twitter."

Welcing has a few visits planned.

"Besides going to visit Western Michigan this weekend I'm also set to visit Eastern Michigan on March 16th for a junior day."

Hunter Welcing has a scholarship offer from Western Michigan.