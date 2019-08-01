Team Preview: Bartlett
School: Bartlett
Mascot: Hawks
Conference: Upstate 8 Conference
Team Twitter: @BartlettFootball
Head Coach: Matt Erlenbaugh
Assistant Coaches: Nick Goshe, Tom Hubbard, Dave Raap, Ray Kouba, Kurt Andrews, John Glorioso, Brian Cobb, Rob Kirch, Joe Eirich, Keith Salyers
2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Upstate 8 Conference. The Hawks made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Glenbard West in opening round action.
2019 Bartlett Hawks schedule
08/30/2019 Fri vs. Aurora East H 7:30 PM
09/06/2019 Fri @ Glenbard East A 7:30 PM
09/13/2019 Fri @ Glenbard SouthA 7:30 PM
09/20/2019 Fri vs. Elgin High SchoolH 7:30 PM
09/27/2019 Fri vs. Fenton High SchoolH 7:30 PM
10/04/2019 Fri @ West Chicago High School
10/11/2019 Fri @ Larkin High School A 7:30 PM Larkin High School -
10/18/2019 Fri vs. South Elgin High School H
10/25/2019 Fri vs. Streamwood High School
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Alec Palella
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
220
|
Matt Young
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Hayden Angell
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
175
|
Nick Kantzavelos
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
175
|
Ali Aburmishan
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Dan Angelone
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
Ashton Roden
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
250
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Alec Palella
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
220
|
Charlie Nicoll
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
235
|
Brenden Gran
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Jake Weihe
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Tony DeRosa
|
SS
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Nate Tomaso
|
DT
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
250
|
Liam Gallagher
|
CB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Connor Hare
|
OL
|
2022
|
6-foot-4
|
260
|
Mike Primami
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Tyler Rivelli
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Max Norlund
|
TE/OLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
James Knight
|
RB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Bubba Hubbard
|
OL
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
215
2019 Bartlett Hawks Summer/7on7 plans
St. Charles North 7on7
Nazareth 7on7
West Aurora Big Butts Challenge
Did you know....that Bartlett best season in school history was in 2008. The Hawks lost in the 8A state semifinal round to eventual 8A state champion Maine South and ended the season with a 12-1 record.