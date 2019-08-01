News More News
Team Preview: Bartlett

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Bartlett Hawks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Bartlett

Mascot: Hawks

Conference: Upstate 8 Conference

Team Twitter: @BartlettFootball

Head Coach: Matt Erlenbaugh

Assistant Coaches: Nick Goshe, Tom Hubbard, Dave Raap, Ray Kouba, Kurt Andrews, John Glorioso, Brian Cobb, Rob Kirch, Joe Eirich, Keith Salyers

2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Upstate 8 Conference. The Hawks made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Glenbard West in opening round action.

2019 Bartlett Hawks schedule

08/30/2019 Fri vs. Aurora East H 7:30 PM

09/06/2019 Fri @ Glenbard East A 7:30 PM

09/13/2019 Fri @ Glenbard SouthA 7:30 PM

09/20/2019 Fri vs. Elgin High SchoolH 7:30 PM

09/27/2019 Fri vs. Fenton High SchoolH 7:30 PM

10/04/2019 Fri @ West Chicago High School

10/11/2019 Fri @ Larkin High School A 7:30 PM Larkin High School -

10/18/2019 Fri vs. South Elgin High School H

10/25/2019 Fri vs. Streamwood High School

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Alec Palella

TE

2021

6-foot-5

220

Matt Young

WR

2020

6-foot-1

180

Hayden Angell

WR

2021

6-foot-4

175

Nick Kantzavelos

WR

2021

6-foot-4

175

Ali Aburmishan

OL

2020

5-foot-10

230

Dan Angelone

OL

2021

6-foot-0

230

Ashton Roden

OL

2021

6-foot-3

250
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Alec Palella

LB

2021

6-foot-5

220

Charlie Nicoll

DE

2021

6-foot-4

235

Brenden Gran

LB

2021

5-foot-9

175

Jake Weihe

DE

2020

6-foot-2

210

Tony DeRosa

SS

2020

6-foot-2

180

Nate Tomaso

DT

2021

5-foot-10

250

Liam Gallagher

CB

2021

5-foot-11

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Connor Hare

OL

2022

6-foot-4

260

Mike Primami

QB

2021

5-foot-11

170

Tyler Rivelli

RB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Max Norlund

TE/OLB

2021

6-foot-2

190

James Knight

RB

2022

5-foot-10

160

Bubba Hubbard

OL

2022

6-foot-1

215

2019 Bartlett Hawks Summer/7on7 plans

St. Charles North 7on7

Nazareth 7on7

West Aurora Big Butts Challenge

Did you know....that Bartlett best season in school history was in 2008. The Hawks lost in the 8A state semifinal round to eventual 8A state champion Maine South and ended the season with a 12-1 record.

