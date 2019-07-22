News More News
Team Preview: Batavia

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Batavia Bulldogs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Batavia

Mascot: Bulldogs

Conference: Dukane Conference

Team Twitter: @BataviaFootball

Head Coach: Dennis Piron

Assistant Coaches: Matt Holm- DC/ LB Sean Anderson- OC/ QB William Colamatteo- DB Dan Cadena- DL Shane Holl- DL/LB Adam Lester- WR Alvin Cole- OL PJ White- OL Steve Bailey- RB

2018 results: 12-2 (7-0) Dukane Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 7A state playoff field and defeated Granite City, Moline and Willowbrook. Batavia lost to Nazareth Academy in the 7A state semifinal round.

2019 Batavia Bulldogs schedule

vs East St. Louis 8/31

@ Naperville North 9/6

@ Lake Park 9/13

vs Glenbard North 9/20

@ Wheaton Warrenville South 9/27

@ Geneva 10/4

vs St. Charles East 10/11

@ St. Charles North 10/18

vs Wheaton North 10/25

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Alex Richards

OL

2020

6-foot-4

235

Art Taylor

RB

2020

5-foot-8

160

Quinn Urwiler

RB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Trey Urwiler

RB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Drew Iutzwig

TE

2020

6-foot-7

230

Devin Cheaney

TE

2020

6-foot-8

235
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam Barus

S

2020

6-foot-1

175

Quinn Urwiler

LB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Matt Weerts

LB

2021

6-foot-2

220

Jackson Williams

DB

2020

5-foot-9

165

Brandon Vines

DB

2020

6-foot-1

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

AJ Sanders

RB/DB

2022

5-foot-8

160

Jackson Heeringa

OL

2021

6-foot-8

220

Cam Jones

DE

2020

6-foot-2

195

Jack Valente

TE/DE

2021

6-foot-4

240

2019 Batavia Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans

NIU

WWS Red Grange

Did you know....that Batavia head coach Dennis Piron has posted a85-12 record in his 8 years leading the Batavia football program. Piron has led the Bulldogs to school's only IHSA state football titles in 2013 and in 2017.

