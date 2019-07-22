Team Preview: Batavia
School: Batavia
Mascot: Bulldogs
Conference: Dukane Conference
Team Twitter: @BataviaFootball
Head Coach: Dennis Piron
Assistant Coaches: Matt Holm- DC/ LB Sean Anderson- OC/ QB William Colamatteo- DB Dan Cadena- DL Shane Holl- DL/LB Adam Lester- WR Alvin Cole- OL PJ White- OL Steve Bailey- RB
2018 results: 12-2 (7-0) Dukane Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 7A state playoff field and defeated Granite City, Moline and Willowbrook. Batavia lost to Nazareth Academy in the 7A state semifinal round.
2019 Batavia Bulldogs schedule
vs East St. Louis 8/31
@ Naperville North 9/6
@ Lake Park 9/13
vs Glenbard North 9/20
@ Wheaton Warrenville South 9/27
@ Geneva 10/4
vs St. Charles East 10/11
@ St. Charles North 10/18
vs Wheaton North 10/25
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Alex Richards
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
235
|
Art Taylor
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Quinn Urwiler
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Trey Urwiler
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Drew Iutzwig
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-7
|
230
|
Devin Cheaney
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-8
|
235
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sam Barus
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Quinn Urwiler
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Matt Weerts
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Jackson Williams
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Brandon Vines
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
AJ Sanders
|
RB/DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Jackson Heeringa
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-8
|
220
|
Cam Jones
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
195
|
Jack Valente
|
TE/DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
240
2019 Batavia Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans
NIU
WWS Red Grange
Did you know....that Batavia head coach Dennis Piron has posted a85-12 record in his 8 years leading the Batavia football program. Piron has led the Bulldogs to school's only IHSA state football titles in 2013 and in 2017.