Team Preview: Centralia
School: Centralia
Mascot: Orphans
Conference: South Seven
Twitter: @bobbybrenneisen
Head Coach: Bobby Brenneisen
Assistant Coaches: brad goewey todd bauer chase alcorn eric benhoff jake lund al bazile
2017 results: 7-3 (5-1) South Seven Conference. The Orphans made the Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Morton in opening round action.
2018 Centralia Orphans schedule
8/24 SALEM HOME 7:30
9/1 YORKVILLE HOME 4:00
9/7 JERSEYVILLE AWAY 7:00
9/14 CARBONDALE AWAY 7:00
9/21 BELLEVILLE (ALTHOFF) HOME 7:00
9/28 CAHOKIA AWAY 7:00
10/5 MARION HOME 7:00
10/12 MT. VERNON AWAY 7:00
10/19 MASCOUTAH AWAY 7:00
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mason Blakemore
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Keshaun Jones
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
245
2018 Centralia Orphans Summer/7on7 plans
Siu 7 on 7 july 13
Siu lineman camp july 13
Did you know...that Centralia has made the IHSA state playoff field for the past three seasons? That's the school's longest state p[layoff streak in school history.