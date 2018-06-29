Ticker
Team Preview: Centralia

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Centralia Orphans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Centralia

Mascot: Orphans

Conference: South Seven

Twitter: @bobbybrenneisen

Head Coach: Bobby Brenneisen

Assistant Coaches: brad goewey todd bauer chase alcorn eric benhoff jake lund al bazile

2017 results: 7-3 (5-1) South Seven Conference. The Orphans made the Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Morton in opening round action.

2018 Centralia Orphans schedule

8/24 SALEM HOME 7:30

9/1 YORKVILLE HOME 4:00

9/7 JERSEYVILLE AWAY 7:00

9/14 CARBONDALE AWAY 7:00

9/21 BELLEVILLE (ALTHOFF) HOME 7:00

9/28 CAHOKIA AWAY 7:00

10/5 MARION HOME 7:00

10/12 MT. VERNON AWAY 7:00

10/19 MASCOUTAH AWAY 7:00

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mason Blakemore

WR

2019

6-foot-0

180

Keshaun Jones

OL

2021

6-foot-4

245
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mason Blakemore

DB

2019

6-foot-0

180

2018 Centralia Orphans Summer/7on7 plans

Siu 7 on 7 july 13

Siu lineman camp july 13

Did you know...that Centralia has made the IHSA state playoff field for the past three seasons? That's the school's longest state p[layoff streak in school history.

{{ article.author_name }}