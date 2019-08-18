Team Preview: Granite City
School: Granite City
Mascot: Warriors
Conference: Independent
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Orlando "Doc" Gooden
Assistant Coaches: Terrance Poe, TraVonn Jones, Brian Nemsky, Bill Carpenter, Tim Branscomb, Darren Goodwin
2018 results: 5-5. The Warriors made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost to Batavia in opening round action.
2019 Granite City Warriors schedule
8-30-19 Jersey Community High School
9-06-19 @ Carbodale H.S.
9-13-19 Francis Howell
9-21-19 @ Carnahan H.S.
9-27-19 Quincy Notre Dame High School
10-4-19 @ Collinsville H.S.
10-11-19 @ Mater Dei H.S.
10-18-19 @ Cardinal Ritter College Prep
10-25-19 Belleville East H.S.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Freddy Edwards
|
QB
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Keyon White
|
OL
|
6-foot-3
|
220
|
Alex Wright
|
OL
|
6-foot-3
|
260
|
Reide Wilson
|
WR
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Chase Reeves
|
K
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Montre Snead
|
DB
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Aaron Barmet
|
DB
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Reide Wilson
|
DB
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
DeVon Pierson Jr.
|
LB
|
6-foot-0
|
205
|
Logan Gordon
|
LB
|
6-foot-0
|
205
|
Adam Allen
|
LB
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Keyon White
|
DL
|
6-foot-3
|
220
|
Zach Smith
|
DL
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|Name
|Position
|
Jacob Volz
|
DB/WR
|
Dorian Arguelles
|
OL
|
Dante Parker
|
OL
2019 Granite City Warriors Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Granite City made it's first IHSA state playoff appearance last season for the first time since 2011/ The Warriors have been in the IHSA state playoffs five times (2018/2011/2002/1991/1986) in school history.