Team Preview: Granite City

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Granite City Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Granite City

Mascot: Warriors

Conference: Independent

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Orlando "Doc" Gooden

Assistant Coaches: Terrance Poe, TraVonn Jones, Brian Nemsky, Bill Carpenter, Tim Branscomb, Darren Goodwin

2018 results: 5-5. The Warriors made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost to Batavia in opening round action.

2019 Granite City Warriors schedule

8-30-19 Jersey Community High School

9-06-19 @ Carbodale H.S.

9-13-19 Francis Howell

9-21-19 @ Carnahan H.S.

9-27-19 Quincy Notre Dame High School

10-4-19 @ Collinsville H.S.

10-11-19 @ Mater Dei H.S.

10-18-19 @ Cardinal Ritter College Prep

10-25-19 Belleville East H.S.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Height Weight

Freddy Edwards

QB

5-foot-11

190

Keyon White

OL

6-foot-3

220

Alex Wright

OL

6-foot-3

260

Reide Wilson

WR

6-foot-2

200

Chase Reeves

K

5-foot-10

160
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Height Weight

Montre Snead

DB

5-foot-10

175

Aaron Barmet

DB

5-foot-9

175

Reide Wilson

DB

6-foot-2

200

DeVon Pierson Jr.

LB

6-foot-0

205

Logan Gordon

LB

6-foot-0

205

Adam Allen

LB

5-foot-11

200

Keyon White

DL

6-foot-3

220

Zach Smith

DL

6-foot-2

200
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position

Jacob Volz

DB/WR

Dorian Arguelles

OL

Dante Parker

OL

2019 Granite City Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Granite City made it's first IHSA state playoff appearance last season for the first time since 2011/ The Warriors have been in the IHSA state playoffs five times (2018/2011/2002/1991/1986) in school history.

