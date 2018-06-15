Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 19:17:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Highland

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Highland Bulldogs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

C3ecmqhzd8csy6fxg14y
Photo courtesy of STLtoday.com

School: Highland

Mascot: Bulldogs

Conference: Mississippi Valley

Twitter: @HHS_DogFootball

Head Coach: Jim Warnecke

Assistant Coaches: Derrick Rolfingsmeier Gary Kharibian Brendon Delaney Steve Lanxon Jim Warnecke Sr Riley Litzenburg Butch Zobrist Austin Welz Ethan Shimer Colby Reilson Kane Freeman

2017 results: 12-1 (5-0) Mississippi Valley Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Quincy Notre Dame, Effingham and Herscher before losing to Rochester in the semifinal round.

2018 Highland Bulldogs schedule

Week 1- @ Alton

Week 2- @ Belleville East

Week 3- vs Marion

Week 4- @ Jerseyville

Week 5- vs Triad

Week 6- vs Civic Memorial

Week 7- @ Waterloo

Week 8- vs Mascoutah

Week 9- vs Charleston

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam LaPorta

WR

2019

6-foot-4

220

Jacob Willie

WR

2019

6-foot-2

195

Brady Feldmann

RB

2019

5-foot-10

190

Jack Etter

QB

2019

6-foot-2

190

Brayton Moore

FB

2019

5-foot-8

195

Trevor Zobrist

OL

2020

6-foot-2

230

Wes Schmollinger

OL

2020

5-foot-11

255
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam LaPorta

S/OLB

2019

6-foot-4

220

Jack Etter

SS

2019

6-foot-2

190

Brayton Moss

LB

2019

5-foot-8

195

Jack Kruse

CB

2019

6-foot-4

160

Drew Hulvey

DE

2019

5-foot-10

180

Sam Buck

DT

2021

6-foot-3

270
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year

Reese May

LB

2019

Payton Cave

OG

2020

2018 Highland Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Highland (12-1) posted one of the best season in school history in 2017? The Bulldogs made it to the Class 4A state semifinal round, equaling the 1989 Highland Bulldogs who also finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Keep an Eye on: Highland senior WR/S Sam LaPorta (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has been a go to multi sport player for the Bulldogs over the past few seasons. LaPorta has excellent ball skills. length and is just a high level athlete.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Highland Bulldogs? 8-1/7-2

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}