Photo courtesy of STLtoday.com

School: Highland Mascot: Bulldogs Conference: Mississippi Valley Twitter: @HHS_DogFootball Head Coach: Jim Warnecke Assistant Coaches: Derrick Rolfingsmeier Gary Kharibian Brendon Delaney Steve Lanxon Jim Warnecke Sr Riley Litzenburg Butch Zobrist Austin Welz Ethan Shimer Colby Reilson Kane Freeman 2017 results: 12-1 (5-0) Mississippi Valley Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Quincy Notre Dame, Effingham and Herscher before losing to Rochester in the semifinal round. 2018 Highland Bulldogs schedule Week 1- @ Alton Week 2- @ Belleville East Week 3- vs Marion Week 4- @ Jerseyville Week 5- vs Triad Week 6- vs Civic Memorial Week 7- @ Waterloo Week 8- vs Mascoutah Week 9- vs Charleston

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Sam LaPorta WR 2019 6-foot-4 220 Jacob Willie WR 2019 6-foot-2 195 Brady Feldmann RB 2019 5-foot-10 190 Jack Etter QB 2019 6-foot-2 190 Brayton Moore FB 2019 5-foot-8 195 Trevor Zobrist OL 2020 6-foot-2 230 Wes Schmollinger OL 2020 5-foot-11 255

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Sam LaPorta S/OLB 2019 6-foot-4 220 Jack Etter SS 2019 6-foot-2 190 Brayton Moss LB 2019 5-foot-8 195 Jack Kruse CB 2019 6-foot-4 160 Drew Hulvey DE 2019 5-foot-10 180 Sam Buck DT 2021 6-foot-3 270

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year Reese May LB 2019 Payton Cave OG 2020

2018 Highland Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans TBA Did you know...that Highland (12-1) posted one of the best season in school history in 2017? The Bulldogs made it to the Class 4A state semifinal round, equaling the 1989 Highland Bulldogs who also finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

