Team Preview: Highland
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Highland Bulldogs here.
School: Highland
Mascot: Bulldogs
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Twitter: @HHS_DogFootball
Head Coach: Jim Warnecke
Assistant Coaches: Derrick Rolfingsmeier Gary Kharibian Brendon Delaney Steve Lanxon Jim Warnecke Sr Riley Litzenburg Butch Zobrist Austin Welz Ethan Shimer Colby Reilson Kane Freeman
2017 results: 12-1 (5-0) Mississippi Valley Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Quincy Notre Dame, Effingham and Herscher before losing to Rochester in the semifinal round.
2018 Highland Bulldogs schedule
Week 1- @ Alton
Week 2- @ Belleville East
Week 3- vs Marion
Week 4- @ Jerseyville
Week 5- vs Triad
Week 6- vs Civic Memorial
Week 7- @ Waterloo
Week 8- vs Mascoutah
Week 9- vs Charleston
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sam LaPorta
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Jacob Willie
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
195
|
Brady Feldmann
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Jack Etter
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Brayton Moore
|
FB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
195
|
Trevor Zobrist
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|
Wes Schmollinger
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
255
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sam LaPorta
|
S/OLB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Jack Etter
|
SS
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Brayton Moss
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
195
|
Jack Kruse
|
CB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
160
|
Drew Hulvey
|
DE
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Sam Buck
|
DT
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
270
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Reese May
|
LB
|
2019
|
Payton Cave
|
OG
|
2020
2018 Highland Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Highland (12-1) posted one of the best season in school history in 2017? The Bulldogs made it to the Class 4A state semifinal round, equaling the 1989 Highland Bulldogs who also finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.
Keep an Eye on: Highland senior WR/S Sam LaPorta (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has been a go to multi sport player for the Bulldogs over the past few seasons. LaPorta has excellent ball skills. length and is just a high level athlete.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Highland Bulldogs? 8-1/7-2