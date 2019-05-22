News More News
Team Preview: Kaneland

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Kaneland Knights here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Joe Smith

QB

2020

6-foot-3

160

Max Gagne

WR

2020

5-foot-10

160

Colton Doll

WR

2020

6-foot-0

160

Brent David

WR

2020

6-foot-2

170

Sam Pryor

OL

2021

6-foot-1

280

Alex Slou

OL

2020

5-foot-10

260

John Davis

OL

2021

6-foot-2

270

Miles Ripper

OL

2021

6-foot-1

260
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Wilson Giffney

LB

2020

6-foot-1

205

Trevor Carlson

OLB

2020

6-foot-3

205

Jimmy Marczuk

DB

2020

5-foot-10

160

Sam Pryor

DL

2021

6-foot-1

280
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cody Krawczyk

DB

2020

5-foot-11

170

Erik Teran

LB

2021

6-foot-0

210

Justin Jamrowski

OL/DL

2021

6-foot-1

230

Corey Phillips

RB/DB

2022

5-foot-8

150

Sam Gagne

WR/DB

2022

5-foot-8

150

Jack McIntire

RB/QB/DB

2021

5-foot-10

170

School: Kaneland

Mascot: Knights

Conference: Interstate 8

Team Twitter: @KHSknightsFB

Head Coach: Pat Ryan

Assistant Coaches: Ryan Gierke, Mike Thorgesen, Drew Sterkel, John Pavlak, Matt Smith, Ryan Noel, Zach Martinelli, Isaiah Baerenklau, Alec Aurelio, Trevor McKeown, Mike Lotz

2018 results: 7-4 (3-1) Northern Illinois Big 12 East. The Knights made the 2018 Class 6A state playoff field , beat Von Steuben then lost to Cary-Grove in second round action.

2019 Kaneland Knights schedule

1 08.30.19 Hinsdale South

2 09.06.19 Geneva

3 09.13.19 Sycamore

4 09.20.19 Sandwich

5 09.27.19 Rochelle

6 10.04.19 Plano

7 10.11.19 Ottawa

8 10.18.19 Morris

9 10.25.19 LaSalle Peru

2019 Kaneland Knights Summer/7on7 plans

6/22 @ NIU

6/26 @ St. Charles North

7/9 Hosting - 8 schools

7/16 Hosting - 12 schools (varsity and JV/soph)

7/18 @ West Aurora Battle of the Big Butts

7/23 Hosting - 8 schools (Varsity and Fresh)

7/24 @ Marmion (freshmen and sophs)

7/25 Hosting - 7 on 7 and linemen challenge (10 schools)

Did you know....that Kaneland will enter the Interstate 8 conference in 2019 after the Northern Illinois Big 12 conference dissolved after last season.

