Team Preview: Kaneland
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Kaneland Knights here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Joe Smith
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
160
|
Max Gagne
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Colton Doll
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Brent David
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Sam Pryor
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
280
|
Alex Slou
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
260
|
John Davis
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|
Miles Ripper
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
260
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Wilson Giffney
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
205
|
Trevor Carlson
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
205
|
Jimmy Marczuk
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Sam Pryor
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
280
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cody Krawczyk
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Erik Teran
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Justin Jamrowski
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
230
|
Corey Phillips
|
RB/DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Sam Gagne
|
WR/DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Jack McIntire
|
RB/QB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
School: Kaneland
Mascot: Knights
Conference: Interstate 8
Team Twitter: @KHSknightsFB
Head Coach: Pat Ryan
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Gierke, Mike Thorgesen, Drew Sterkel, John Pavlak, Matt Smith, Ryan Noel, Zach Martinelli, Isaiah Baerenklau, Alec Aurelio, Trevor McKeown, Mike Lotz
2018 results: 7-4 (3-1) Northern Illinois Big 12 East. The Knights made the 2018 Class 6A state playoff field , beat Von Steuben then lost to Cary-Grove in second round action.
2019 Kaneland Knights schedule
1 08.30.19 Hinsdale South
2 09.06.19 Geneva
3 09.13.19 Sycamore
4 09.20.19 Sandwich
5 09.27.19 Rochelle
6 10.04.19 Plano
7 10.11.19 Ottawa
8 10.18.19 Morris
9 10.25.19 LaSalle Peru
2019 Kaneland Knights Summer/7on7 plans
6/22 @ NIU
6/26 @ St. Charles North
7/9 Hosting - 8 schools
7/16 Hosting - 12 schools (varsity and JV/soph)
7/18 @ West Aurora Battle of the Big Butts
7/23 Hosting - 8 schools (Varsity and Fresh)
7/24 @ Marmion (freshmen and sophs)
7/25 Hosting - 7 on 7 and linemen challenge (10 schools)
Did you know....that Kaneland will enter the Interstate 8 conference in 2019 after the Northern Illinois Big 12 conference dissolved after last season.