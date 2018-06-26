Team Preview: Lake Zurich
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lake Zurich Bears here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Lake Zurich
Mascot: Bears
Conference: North Suburban Conference
Twitter: @LZHSFootball
Head Coach: Luke Mertens
Assistant Coaches: Aaron Towne, Nate Boekholder, Jason Newburger, Matt VanAcker, Nick Summers, Vito Andriola, Rick Erickson, Jeff Bartlett, Shane Williams, Kelly Henkel, Chris Barberis, Christian Wollard, & Alec Malachowski
2017 results: 13-1 (7-0) North Suburban Conference. The Bears made the Class 7A state playoff field. Lake Zurich defeated Schaumburg, Plainfield North, St. Rita, Mount Carmel then lost to Batavia in the state title game.
2018 Lake Zurich Bears schedule
Fremd
Nazareth
Zion-Benton
Lake Forest
@ Stevenson
@ Libertyville
@ Warren
Mundelein
@ Waukegan
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jack Moses
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Michael Gallus
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
175
|
Andrew Miller
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Logan Schumacher
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Spencer Bacon
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
285
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Vinnie Panico
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Jackson Farsales
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
270
|
Bennett Amoroso
|
DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Luke Dwyer
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Jack Fabbrini
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
George Gritsonis
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Austin LePage
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Anthony Mangano
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Matt McGraw
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
190
|
Josh Pollard
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|
Hunter Welcing
|
TE/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
210
|
James Piggott
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
200
|
Tyler Remez
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Bryan Sanborn
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
210
2018 Lake Zurich Bears Summer/7on7 plans
@ Deerfield
@ Loyola
Did you know...that Lake Zurich has missed the IHSA state playoff field just once (2015) since the 2001 season?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lake Zurich Bears? The Bears made a strong run last season and came up short in a state title game loss to Batavia. Look for Lake Zurich to rely on a strong core of returning starters especially on the defensive side of the football.
Keep an Eye on: Lake Zurich senior QB Matt McGraw. McGraw, who has transferred into Lake Zurich this summer after being a multi-year starter at Grant has all the tools to help the Bears not skip a beat with it's play action passing attack this fall.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lake Zurich Bears? 8-1/7-2