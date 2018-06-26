Ticker
Team Preview: Lake Zurich

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lake Zurich Bears here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Na9pfpdkmhoku5etcdyg

School: Lake Zurich

Mascot: Bears

Conference: North Suburban Conference

Twitter: @LZHSFootball

Head Coach: Luke Mertens

Assistant Coaches: Aaron Towne, Nate Boekholder, Jason Newburger, Matt VanAcker, Nick Summers, Vito Andriola, Rick Erickson, Jeff Bartlett, Shane Williams, Kelly Henkel, Chris Barberis, Christian Wollard, & Alec Malachowski

2017 results: 13-1 (7-0) North Suburban Conference. The Bears made the Class 7A state playoff field. Lake Zurich defeated Schaumburg, Plainfield North, St. Rita, Mount Carmel then lost to Batavia in the state title game.

2018 Lake Zurich Bears schedule

Fremd

Nazareth

Zion-Benton

Lake Forest

@ Stevenson

@ Libertyville

@ Warren

Mundelein

@ Waukegan

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jack Moses

WR

2020

5-foot-11

175

Michael Gallus

WR

2019

6-foot-3

175

Andrew Miller

OL

2019

6-foot-0

215

Logan Schumacher

OL

2019

6-foot-2

220

Spencer Bacon

OL

2020

5-foot-11

285
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Vinnie Panico

DL

2019

6-foot-1

215

Jackson Farsales

DL

2019

6-foot-3

270

Bennett Amoroso

DL

2019

5-foot-11

200

Luke Dwyer

LB

2019

6-foot-3

210

Jack Fabbrini

LB

2019

5-foot-9

175

George Gritsonis

LB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Austin LePage

DB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Anthony Mangano

DB

2020

6-foot-0

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Matt McGraw

QB

2019

6-foot-4

190

Josh Pollard

OL

2020

6-foot-3

240

Hunter Welcing

TE/LB

2020

6-foot-4

210

James Piggott

WR/DB

2020

6-foot-4

200

Tyler Remez

WR/DB

2020

5-foot-11

170

Bryan Sanborn

LB

2021

6-foot-2

210

2018 Lake Zurich Bears Summer/7on7 plans

@ Deerfield

@ Loyola

Did you know...that Lake Zurich has missed the IHSA state playoff field just once (2015) since the 2001 season?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lake Zurich Bears? The Bears made a strong run last season and came up short in a state title game loss to Batavia. Look for Lake Zurich to rely on a strong core of returning starters especially on the defensive side of the football.

Keep an Eye on: Lake Zurich senior QB Matt McGraw. McGraw, who has transferred into Lake Zurich this summer after being a multi-year starter at Grant has all the tools to help the Bears not skip a beat with it's play action passing attack this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lake Zurich Bears? 8-1/7-2

