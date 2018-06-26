EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lake Zurich Bears here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

2017 results: 13-1 (7-0) North Suburban Conference. The Bears made the Class 7A state playoff field. Lake Zurich defeated Schaumburg, Plainfield North, St. Rita, Mount Carmel then lost to Batavia in the state title game.

Did you know.. .that Lake Zurich has missed the IHSA state playoff field just once (2015) since the 2001 season?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lake Zurich Bears? The Bears made a strong run last season and came up short in a state title game loss to Batavia. Look for Lake Zurich to rely on a strong core of returning starters especially on the defensive side of the football.

Keep an Eye on: Lake Zurich senior QB Matt McGraw. McGraw, who has transferred into Lake Zurich this summer after being a multi-year starter at Grant has all the tools to help the Bears not skip a beat with it's play action passing attack this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lake Zurich Bears? 8-1/7-2