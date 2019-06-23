Team Preview: Marmion Academy
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Marmion Academy Cadets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brandon Bryant
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
245
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Major Haas
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Nate Johnson
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
220
|
Garrett Durian
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Paddy Fitzgerald
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
165
School: Marmion Academy
Mascot: Cadets
Conference: ESCC/CCL Megs Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Dan Thorpe
Assistant Coaches: Jim Bonebrake, Geoff Durian, Charlie Biggins, Justin Dimitri, Dave Rakow, Juan Avila, Jefff McDonald, Joe Currie, Eric Bostrand, Tony Cirrincione
2018 results: 4-7 (0-4) CCL Green Conference. The Cadets failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.
2019 Marmion Academy Cadets schedule
vs Maine East
@ Von Stuben
@ DeLaSalle
vs St. Ignatius
@ Mt. Carmel
@ Fenwick
vs St. Viator
@ St. Joe's
vs Joliet Catholic
2019 Marmion Academy Cadets Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Marmion Academy head coach Dan Thorpe has posted a 84-71 overall record as the Cadets head coach over the past 15 seasons.