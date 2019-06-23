News More News
Team Preview: Marmion Academy

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Marmion Academy Cadets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brandon Bryant

OL

2020

6-foot-1

245
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Major Haas

LB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Nate Johnson

DE

2020

6-foot-3

220

Garrett Durian

DB

2020

6-foot-0

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Paddy Fitzgerald

QB

2021

6-foot-0

165

School: Marmion Academy

Mascot: Cadets

Conference: ESCC/CCL Megs Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Dan Thorpe

Assistant Coaches: Jim Bonebrake, Geoff Durian, Charlie Biggins, Justin Dimitri, Dave Rakow, Juan Avila, Jefff McDonald, Joe Currie, Eric Bostrand, Tony Cirrincione

2018 results: 4-7 (0-4) CCL Green Conference. The Cadets failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.

2019 Marmion Academy Cadets schedule

vs Maine East

@ Von Stuben

@ DeLaSalle

vs St. Ignatius

@ Mt. Carmel

@ Fenwick

vs St. Viator

@ St. Joe's

vs Joliet Catholic

2019 Marmion Academy Cadets Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Marmion Academy head coach Dan Thorpe has posted a 84-71 overall record as the Cadets head coach over the past 15 seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}