School: Moline Mascot: Maroons Conference: Western Big 6 Conference Twitter: @Moline_Football Head Coach: Mike Morrissey Assistant Coaches: Ed Morrissey Jim Morrissey Crick SantAmour Chris Dillie Kevin Gorgal Tony Frakes Tyler Olson Ryan Reade Darren Phelps Adam Rasche Matt Woods Darrick Reaves Greg Ventris Mike Whitt 2017 results: 7-3 (5-0) Western Big 6 conference. The Maroons made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Chicago Mount Carmel. 2018 Moline Maroons schedule @ Geneseo Benet Academy Rich South Alleman @ United Township Galesburg @ Rock Island @ Quincy @ Stagg

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Javon Foy WR 2019 6-foot-0 175 Alex Siperly OL 2019 6-foot-1 225 Nate St. Dennis OL 2020 6-foot-4 290 Adam Worley OL 2020 5-foot-10 210 Patrick Pray OL 2019 5-foot-11 225 Aboubacar Barry RB 2020 5-foot-11 175 Xavier Scritchfield WR 2019 5-foot-9 170 Treyton Lamphier QB 2019 6-foot-2 175 Chandler Dilworth TE/FB 2019 6-foot-0 220

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Brady Stombaugh DB 2019 6-foot-0 175 Marcellus Williamson DB 2019 5-foot-11 170 Noah Dean DL 2019 6-foot-0 270 Ian Sapp LB 2019 6-foot-0 205

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Harrison Bey-Bule RB 2020 5-foot-10 175 Jaheim Mitchell RB 2021 5-foot-10 170 Treyvon Lee DB 2021 5-foot-11 170 Tyler Snyder LB 2020 6-foot-0 220

2018 Moline Maroons Summer/7on7 plans

Team Summer Camp at St. Ambrose University Did you know...that Moline started off the 2017 season with an 0-2 record, then fired off 7 straight wins to capture the Western Big 6 conference crown and an automatics IHSA state playoff berth. The conference title was the Maroons first football conference title since 2011. Also this will be the final year of the currently configured Western Big 6 as both Geneseo and Sterling will join the conference in 2019.