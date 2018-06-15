Ticker
Team Preview: Moline

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Moline Maroons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Photo courtesy of Howell Photographic Arts

School: Moline

Mascot: Maroons

Conference: Western Big 6 Conference

Twitter: @Moline_Football

Head Coach: Mike Morrissey

Assistant Coaches: Ed Morrissey Jim Morrissey Crick SantAmour Chris Dillie Kevin Gorgal Tony Frakes Tyler Olson Ryan Reade Darren Phelps Adam Rasche Matt Woods Darrick Reaves Greg Ventris Mike Whitt

2017 results: 7-3 (5-0) Western Big 6 conference. The Maroons made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Chicago Mount Carmel.

2018 Moline Maroons schedule

@ Geneseo

Benet Academy

Rich South

Alleman

@ United Township

Galesburg

@ Rock Island

@ Quincy

@ Stagg

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Javon Foy

WR

2019

6-foot-0

175

Alex Siperly

OL

2019

6-foot-1

225

Nate St. Dennis

OL

2020

6-foot-4

290

Adam Worley

OL

2020

5-foot-10

210

Patrick Pray

OL

2019

5-foot-11

225

Aboubacar Barry

RB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Xavier Scritchfield

WR

2019

5-foot-9

170

Treyton Lamphier

QB

2019

6-foot-2

175

Chandler Dilworth

TE/FB

2019

6-foot-0

220
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brady Stombaugh

DB

2019

6-foot-0

175

Marcellus Williamson

DB

2019

5-foot-11

170

Noah Dean

DL

2019

6-foot-0

270

Ian Sapp

LB

2019

6-foot-0

205
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Harrison Bey-Bule

RB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Jaheim Mitchell

RB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Treyvon Lee

DB

2021

5-foot-11

170

Tyler Snyder

LB

2020

6-foot-0

220

2018 Moline Maroons Summer/7on7 plans

Team Summer Camp at St. Ambrose University

Did you know...that Moline started off the 2017 season with an 0-2 record, then fired off 7 straight wins to capture the Western Big 6 conference crown and an automatics IHSA state playoff berth. The conference title was the Maroons first football conference title since 2011. Also this will be the final year of the currently configured Western Big 6 as both Geneseo and Sterling will join the conference in 2019.

Keep an Eye on: Moline is loaded with experience in 2018 including 13 starters (9 offense 4 defense). Keep an eye on senior WR Javon Foy plus a deep group of underclassmen backs including junior RB Aboubacar Barry and Thornton junior transfer RB Harrison Bey-Bule.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Moline Maroons? 7-2/6-3

{{ article.author_name }}