Team Preview: Moline
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Moline Maroons here.
School: Moline
Mascot: Maroons
Conference: Western Big 6 Conference
Twitter: @Moline_Football
Head Coach: Mike Morrissey
Assistant Coaches: Ed Morrissey Jim Morrissey Crick SantAmour Chris Dillie Kevin Gorgal Tony Frakes Tyler Olson Ryan Reade Darren Phelps Adam Rasche Matt Woods Darrick Reaves Greg Ventris Mike Whitt
2017 results: 7-3 (5-0) Western Big 6 conference. The Maroons made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Chicago Mount Carmel.
2018 Moline Maroons schedule
@ Geneseo
Benet Academy
Rich South
Alleman
@ United Township
Galesburg
@ Rock Island
@ Quincy
@ Stagg
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Javon Foy
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Alex Siperly
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Nate St. Dennis
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
290
|
Adam Worley
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|
Patrick Pray
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
225
|
Aboubacar Barry
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Xavier Scritchfield
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Treyton Lamphier
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Chandler Dilworth
|
TE/FB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
220
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brady Stombaugh
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Marcellus Williamson
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Noah Dean
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
270
|
Ian Sapp
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
205
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Harrison Bey-Bule
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Jaheim Mitchell
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Treyvon Lee
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Tyler Snyder
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
220
2018 Moline Maroons Summer/7on7 plans
Team Summer Camp at St. Ambrose University
Did you know...that Moline started off the 2017 season with an 0-2 record, then fired off 7 straight wins to capture the Western Big 6 conference crown and an automatics IHSA state playoff berth. The conference title was the Maroons first football conference title since 2011. Also this will be the final year of the currently configured Western Big 6 as both Geneseo and Sterling will join the conference in 2019.
Keep an Eye on: Moline is loaded with experience in 2018 including 13 starters (9 offense 4 defense). Keep an eye on senior WR Javon Foy plus a deep group of underclassmen backs including junior RB Aboubacar Barry and Thornton junior transfer RB Harrison Bey-Bule.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Moline Maroons? 7-2/6-3