Meet: 2026 WR Nicholas Menos

Name: Nicholas Menos

School: Lake Park

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Niko_menos

Instagram: niko_menos

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Boom football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16319917/6721a4381f55227c2433fb70

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Willing to put in the work, leadership, willing to learn from those around me, will do anything or play anywhere to get on the field, competitive,

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was my 3 touchdown game against glenbard north

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson because the way he runs routes is so smooth

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track/high jump

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Tayln taylor