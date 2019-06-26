Team Preview: Mundelein
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Mundelein Mustangs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Isaac Wellman
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Shawn Patrick
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Joey Foreman
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Rudy Osornio
|
ILB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Alex Wing
|
OLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Drake Morton
|
ILB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Syam Atade
|
OLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
Kevin Conejo
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
Jackson Dennis
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Edder Rebollar
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|Name
|Position
|
Jason Guadarrama
|
DE
|
George Stevenson
|
RB
|
DeAngelo McCellan
|
DB
|
Isaac Onyeise
|
TE
|
Caron Rapp
|
TE
|
Justin O'Connor
|
OL
|
Cole Kirby
|
LB/FB
|
Jemorrian Gordon
|
ATH
School: Mundelein
Mascot: Mustangs
Conference: North Suburban Conference
Team Twitter: @MundFootball
Head Coach: Vince DeFrancesco
Assistant Coaches: Alex Adams Dave Whitson Ken Mooney John Cowhey Steve Nolte Brett Wilhelm Mike Vukovics Craig Stocker Stephen Douglas Alex Miramontes Cody Gokan Joe Lendino Thomas McArthur
2018 results: 2-7 (1-6) North Suburban Conference. The Mustangs failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.
2019 Mundelein Mustangs schedule
Week 1- vs Maine West
Week 2- @ Grayslake Central
Week 3- vs Lake Forest
Week 4- vs Waukegan
Week 5- @ Zion-Benton
Week 6- @ Stevenson
Week 7- @ Libertyville
Week 8- vs Lake Zurich
Week 9- @ Warren
2019 Mundelein Mustangs Summer/7on7 plans
Maine West 7 on 7- July 9th
Vernon Hills 7 on 7- July 25th
Grant 7 on 7- July 26th
Did you know....that first year head coach Vince DeFrancessco played at Vernon Hills in high school and was the head coach at Lincoln Park since 2014.