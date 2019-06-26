News More News
Team Preview: Mundelein

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Isaac Wellman

QB

2020

6-foot-1

185

Shawn Patrick

RB

2021

5-foot-8

170

Joey Foreman

RB

2021

5-foot-8

170
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Rudy Osornio

ILB

2021

5-foot-10

190

Alex Wing

OLB

2021

6-foot-0

180

Drake Morton

ILB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Syam Atade

OLB

2021

6-foot-1

Kevin Conejo

DT

2020

6-foot-0

230

Jackson Dennis

DE

2020

6-foot-2

220

Edder Rebollar

DB

2020

5-foot-9

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Jason Guadarrama

DE

George Stevenson

RB

DeAngelo McCellan

DB

Isaac Onyeise

TE

Caron Rapp

TE

Justin O'Connor

OL

Cole Kirby

LB/FB

Jemorrian Gordon

ATH

School: Mundelein

Mascot: Mustangs

Conference: North Suburban Conference

Team Twitter: @MundFootball

Head Coach: Vince DeFrancesco

Assistant Coaches: Alex Adams Dave Whitson Ken Mooney John Cowhey Steve Nolte Brett Wilhelm Mike Vukovics Craig Stocker Stephen Douglas Alex Miramontes Cody Gokan Joe Lendino Thomas McArthur

2018 results: 2-7 (1-6) North Suburban Conference. The Mustangs failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.

2019 Mundelein Mustangs schedule

Week 1- vs Maine West

Week 2- @ Grayslake Central

Week 3- vs Lake Forest

Week 4- vs Waukegan

Week 5- @ Zion-Benton

Week 6- @ Stevenson

Week 7- @ Libertyville

Week 8- vs Lake Zurich

Week 9- @ Warren

2019 Mundelein Mustangs Summer/7on7 plans

Maine West 7 on 7- July 9th

Vernon Hills 7 on 7- July 25th

Grant 7 on 7- July 26th

Did you know....that first year head coach Vince DeFrancessco played at Vernon Hills in high school and was the head coach at Lincoln Park since 2014.

