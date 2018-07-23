Team Preview: Naperville Central
School: Naperville Central
Mascot: Redhawks
Conference: DuPage Valley Conference
Twitter: @NCRedhawksFB
Head Coach: Mike Stine
Assistant Coaches: Mike Ulreich: Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Tim Boecker: Defensive Backs Marc Anderson : Defensive Backs Adam Pucylowski: Outside Linebackers Eric Novak: Defensive Line Pat Watson :Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Phil Allen: Offensive Line Ryan Clifford: Tight Ends/H Backs Adam Freed: Running Backs Chad Bradley: Quarterbacks Josh McLeod: Wide Receivers Kofi Hughes: Wide Receivers
2017 results: 9-3 (7-1) DuPage Valley Conference. The Redhawks made the Class 8A state playoff field, defeated West Aurora and H-F then lost to Maine South in quarterfinal action.
2018 Naperville Central Redhawks schedule
8/24: Hinsdale Cetral
8:31: @ Lincoln Way East
9/7: Naperville North
9/14: @ Trinity Catholic (Louisville, KentuckY)
9/21: @ Metea Valley
9/28: @ Naperville North (North Central College)
10/05: Neuqua Valley
10/12: Waubonsie Valley
10/19: @ Cary Grove
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Payton Thorne
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Cade McDonald
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Luke Hallstrom
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
275
|
Jared Suchevits
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jack Jopes
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Matt Oliver
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Justin Agema
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Ben Cianchetti
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Ryan Walsh
|
OL
|
2019
|
Byron Skodi
|
OL
|
2019
|
Danny Hughes
|
RB
|
2019
|
Sam Jackson
|
QB
|
2021
|
Jake Codo
|
DL
|
2019
2018 Naperville Central Redhawks Summer/7on7 plans
6/21 11:00 a.m. Yorkville (@ NCHS)
6/23 11:30 a.m. Benet (@ NCHS)
6/29 8:00 a.m. Red Grange Classic (@WWS)
7/10 12:00 p.m. Hinsdale Central (@HCHS)
7/12 5:00 p.m. Lincoln-Way East (@LWE)
7/13 6:00 p.m. 203/204 Jamboree (@NCHS)
7/16 11:00 a.m. Warren (@NCHS)
Did you know...that Naperville Central has won 2 IHSA state football titles? The Redhawks won the 199 Class 6A (largest class in Illinois) state title and the 2013 Class 8A state title.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Naperville Central Redhawks? The Redhawks will need to reload a bit this summer after losing several starters from graduation off the 2017 Class 8A state quarterfinalist team. The Redhawks have some key starters and leaders back in the fold this summer and expect Central to again be a state playoff caliber team to watch in 2018. The schedule in the newly realigned DuPage Valley conference also does the Redhawks no favors this coming season and includes non-conference games against Hinsdale Central, Lincoln-Way East plus Kentucky power Trinity Catholic and 6A power Cary-Grove plus the usual gauntlet in conference.
Keep an Eye on: Naperville Central senior quarterback Payton Thorne. Thorne, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan is one of the state's top signal callers this coming season. Thorne this summer looks a bit slimmed down and quicker while still possessing one of the state's best and most accurate arms.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Naperville Central Redhawks? 7-2/6-3