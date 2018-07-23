EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Naperville Central Redhawks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Naperville Central has won 2 IHSA state football titles? The Redhawks won the 199 Class 6A (largest class in Illinois) state title and the 2013 Class 8A state title.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Naperville Central Redhawks? The Redhawks will need to reload a bit this summer after losing several starters from graduation off the 2017 Class 8A state quarterfinalist team. The Redhawks have some key starters and leaders back in the fold this summer and expect Central to again be a state playoff caliber team to watch in 2018. The schedule in the newly realigned DuPage Valley conference also does the Redhawks no favors this coming season and includes non-conference games against Hinsdale Central, Lincoln-Way East plus Kentucky power Trinity Catholic and 6A power Cary-Grove plus the usual gauntlet in conference.

Keep an Eye on: Naperville Central senior quarterback Payton Thorne. Thorne, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan is one of the state's top signal callers this coming season. Thorne this summer looks a bit slimmed down and quicker while still possessing one of the state's best and most accurate arms.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Naperville Central Redhawks? 7-2/6-3