Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-20 06:32:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Oswego East

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Oswego East Wolves here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Dnyzh30bc9dkzmrgjkuq

School: Owego East

Mascot: Wolves

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Twitter: @OEHSfootball

Head Coach: Tyson LeBlanc

Assistant Coaches: Dan Dunbar, Andy Brogan, Jeremy Main, Erik Aister, Dru Filkins, Connor Downs, Zac Sadek, Reggie Cribbs, Mike Harden

2017 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Wolves made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to St. Charles East in opening round action.

2018 Oswego East Wolves schedule

08/24/2018 Fri vs. Plainfield East H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -

08/31/2018 Fri @ Joliet West A 6:30 PM Joliet West -

09/07/2018* Fri vs. Romeoville High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -

09/14/2018* Fri vs. Joliet Central High School - HOMECOMING H 7:30 PM Football Stadium -

09/21/2018 Fri @ Plainfield South A 7:00 PM Plainfield South -

09/28/2018 Fri @ Plainfield North A 7:00 PM Plainfield North -

10/05/2018 Fri vs. Oswego High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -

10/12/2018 Fri vs. Plainfield Central High School - SENIOR NIGHT H 7:00 PM Football Stadium

10/19/2018 Fri vs. Minooka A Minooka

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brett Fern

QB

2019

5-foot-11

180

Justin Clark

ATH

2019

6-foot-0

190

Ian Kroemer

RB

2019

5-foot-8

175

Kieon Battle

WR

2020

6-foot-3

180

Danny Duffy

OL

2019

5-foot-10

225

Preston Beth

OL

2019

6-foot-0

235
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Charlie Caruso

LB

2019

6-foot-0

215

Adam Green

LB

2019

5-foot-10

195

Jordan Boatwright

DB

2019

5-foot-10

165

Justin Clark

DB

2019

6-foot-0

190

Nick Boissoere

DB

2019

6-foot-3

200
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Nate Campbell

DB

2020

6-foot-4

175

Corey Provow

QB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Jordan Williams

ATH

2019

5-foot-8

185

Andre Wiggins

DE

2019

6-foot-2

215

Stone Gorman

DB

2019

5-foot-11

175

CJ Matias

OL

2019

5-foot-11

265

2018 Oswego East Wolves Summer/7on7 plans

6/16 @ NIU 7v7

6/20 @ St. Charles North 7v7

6/29 @ Red Grange 7v7/Line Challenge

7/13 @ West Aurora 7v7

7/14 @ DGS 7v7/Line Challenge

7/19 @ West Aurora Line Challenge

Did you know...that Oswego East has now made the IHSA state football playoff field for three straight years?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Oswego East Wolves? Oswego East and head coach Tyson LeBlanc was able to find a way to get back into the IHSA state playoffs field last season and welcome back several key skill position starters this fall. If the Wolves can reload on both the offensive and defensive line they have a very good chance of again challenging in the Southwest Prairie conference and beyond in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Oswego East senior ATH Justin Clark (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) has been a key player for the Wolves over the past few seasons. Clark, who played quarterback, receiver, running back and safety in 2017 will also get the football in his hands a ton this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Oswego East Wolvess? 7-2/6-3

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}