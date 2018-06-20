EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Oswego East Wolves here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Oswego East has now made the IHSA state football playoff field for three straight years?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Oswego East Wolves? Oswego East and head coach Tyson LeBlanc was able to find a way to get back into the IHSA state playoffs field last season and welcome back several key skill position starters this fall. If the Wolves can reload on both the offensive and defensive line they have a very good chance of again challenging in the Southwest Prairie conference and beyond in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Oswego East senior ATH Justin Clark (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) has been a key player for the Wolves over the past few seasons. Clark, who played quarterback, receiver, running back and safety in 2017 will also get the football in his hands a ton this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Oswego East Wolvess? 7-2/6-3