Team Preview: Oswego East
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Oswego East Wolves here.
School: Owego East
Mascot: Wolves
Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference
Twitter: @OEHSfootball
Head Coach: Tyson LeBlanc
Assistant Coaches: Dan Dunbar, Andy Brogan, Jeremy Main, Erik Aister, Dru Filkins, Connor Downs, Zac Sadek, Reggie Cribbs, Mike Harden
2017 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Wolves made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to St. Charles East in opening round action.
2018 Oswego East Wolves schedule
08/24/2018 Fri vs. Plainfield East H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -
08/31/2018 Fri @ Joliet West A 6:30 PM Joliet West -
09/07/2018* Fri vs. Romeoville High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -
09/14/2018* Fri vs. Joliet Central High School - HOMECOMING H 7:30 PM Football Stadium -
09/21/2018 Fri @ Plainfield South A 7:00 PM Plainfield South -
09/28/2018 Fri @ Plainfield North A 7:00 PM Plainfield North -
10/05/2018 Fri vs. Oswego High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -
10/12/2018 Fri vs. Plainfield Central High School - SENIOR NIGHT H 7:00 PM Football Stadium
10/19/2018 Fri vs. Minooka A Minooka
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brett Fern
|
QB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
ATH
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Ian Kroemer
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
175
|
Kieon Battle
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Danny Duffy
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
225
|
Preston Beth
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
235
Charlie Caruso
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Adam Green
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|
Jordan Boatwright
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Nick Boissoere
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
200
Nate Campbell
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
175
|
Corey Provow
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Jordan Williams
|
ATH
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
185
|
Andre Wiggins
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Stone Gorman
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
CJ Matias
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
265
2018 Oswego East Wolves Summer/7on7 plans
6/16 @ NIU 7v7
6/20 @ St. Charles North 7v7
6/29 @ Red Grange 7v7/Line Challenge
7/13 @ West Aurora 7v7
7/14 @ DGS 7v7/Line Challenge
7/19 @ West Aurora Line Challenge
Did you know...that Oswego East has now made the IHSA state football playoff field for three straight years?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Oswego East Wolves? Oswego East and head coach Tyson LeBlanc was able to find a way to get back into the IHSA state playoffs field last season and welcome back several key skill position starters this fall. If the Wolves can reload on both the offensive and defensive line they have a very good chance of again challenging in the Southwest Prairie conference and beyond in 2018.
Keep an Eye on: Oswego East senior ATH Justin Clark (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) has been a key player for the Wolves over the past few seasons. Clark, who played quarterback, receiver, running back and safety in 2017 will also get the football in his hands a ton this fall.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Oswego East Wolvess? 7-2/6-3