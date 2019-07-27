News More News
Team Preview: Plainfield South

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Plainfield South Cougars here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Pccjjrj1715hcjgwv64i

School: Plainfield South

Mascot: Cougars

Conference: Southwest Prairie (East) Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Bill Bicker

Assistant Coaches: OC - Adam Chavez DC - Rob Szudarski OL- Ben Delange DL - Corey Carver DB - Clint Reams

2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Cougars made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Naperville Central in opening round action.

2019 Plainfield South Cougars schedule

@ West Aurora

vs Minooka

@ Oswego

vs Oswego East

@ Joliet Central

vs Plainfield Central

vs Plainfield East

@ Joliet West

vs Romeoville

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Paul Seibert

OL

2020

6-foot-4

240

Deuce Yates

OL

2020

6-foot-4

260

Jacob Mancini

OL

2020

5-foot-11

200

Jaylin Eison

RB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Niko Schultz

QB

2021

5-foot-11

160
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brandon Lipowski

ILB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Ahmed Thompson

FS

2020

5-foot-7

175

David McNamara

DB

2020

5-foot-9

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Arthur Anthony

RB

Lorenz Nelson

DB

Jack Burlington

LB

Chris Bornhoeft

OL

2019 Plainfield South Cougars Summer/7on7 plans

Northwestern 7on7

Did you know....that Plainfield South has made the IHSA state football playoff field 6 times (2006/2010/2011/2013/2015/2018) since the school began playing IHSA varsity football in 2002.

{{ article.author_name }}