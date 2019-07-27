Team Preview: Plainfield South
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Plainfield South Cougars here.
School: Plainfield South
Mascot: Cougars
Conference: Southwest Prairie (East) Conference
Head Coach: Bill Bicker
Assistant Coaches: OC - Adam Chavez DC - Rob Szudarski OL- Ben Delange DL - Corey Carver DB - Clint Reams
2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Cougars made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Naperville Central in opening round action.
2019 Plainfield South Cougars schedule
@ West Aurora
vs Minooka
@ Oswego
vs Oswego East
@ Joliet Central
vs Plainfield Central
vs Plainfield East
@ Joliet West
vs Romeoville
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Paul Seibert
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
240
|
Deuce Yates
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
260
|
Jacob Mancini
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Jaylin Eison
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Niko Schultz
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Brandon Lipowski
|
ILB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Ahmed Thompson
|
FS
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
175
|
David McNamara
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Arthur Anthony
|
RB
|
Lorenz Nelson
|
DB
|
Jack Burlington
|
LB
|
Chris Bornhoeft
|
OL
2019 Plainfield South Cougars Summer/7on7 plans
Northwestern 7on7
Did you know....that Plainfield South has made the IHSA state football playoff field 6 times (2006/2010/2011/2013/2015/2018) since the school began playing IHSA varsity football in 2002.