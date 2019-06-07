Team Preview: Pleasant Plains
For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brenden Flanigan
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
145
|
Luke Ozenkoski
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
260
|
Jeremiah Carter
|
OG
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Brady Marshal
|
OC
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
AJ Pankey
|
OT
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Nick Sunley
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Jeremiah Carter
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Dakota Sunley
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|Name
|Position
|
Devin Tom
|
WR/DB
|
Parker Kmett
|
WR/DB
|
Caleb Moore
|
OL/DL
School: Pleasant Plains
Mascot: Cardinals
Conference: Sangamo
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: John Hambelton
Assistant Coaches: David Bergschneider, Trent Quarton, Jason Boesdorfer, Cotey Thompson, Gage Thompson
2018 results: 7-4 (6-3) Sangamo Conference. The Cardinals made the Class 3A state football playoff field and beat Beardstown then lost to Greenville in second round action.
2019 Pleasant Plains Cardinals schedule
@ PORTA
vs Athens
@ Riverton
@ Auburn
vs Maroa Forsyth
@ Williamsville
@ North Mac
vs New Berlin
vs Pittsfield
2019 Pleasant Plains Cardinals Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that the Pleasant Plains Cardinals are coming off back to back IHSA state football playoff appearances, including finishing second in state in Class 3A in 2017. The Cardinals have also made the IHSA state football playoff field in five out of the last six seasons.