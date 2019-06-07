News More News
Team Preview: Pleasant Plains

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Pleasant Plains Cardinals here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Brenden Flanigan

QB

2020

5-foot-11

145

Luke Ozenkoski

OG

2020

6-foot-3

260

Jeremiah Carter

OG

2021

6-foot-1

215

Brady Marshal

OC

2021

6-foot-2

180

AJ Pankey

OT

2021

6-foot-2

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Nick Sunley

CB

2020

6-foot-0

165

Jeremiah Carter

DL

2021

6-foot-1

215

Dakota Sunley

S

2020

6-foot-0

185
Newcomers to Watch
Devin Tom

WR/DB

Parker Kmett

WR/DB

Caleb Moore

OL/DL

School: Pleasant Plains

Mascot: Cardinals

Conference: Sangamo

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: John Hambelton

Assistant Coaches: David Bergschneider, Trent Quarton, Jason Boesdorfer, Cotey Thompson, Gage Thompson

2018 results: 7-4 (6-3) Sangamo Conference. The Cardinals made the Class 3A state football playoff field and beat Beardstown then lost to Greenville in second round action.

2019 Pleasant Plains Cardinals schedule

@ PORTA

vs Athens

@ Riverton

@ Auburn

vs Maroa Forsyth

@ Williamsville

@ North Mac

vs New Berlin

vs Pittsfield

2019 Pleasant Plains Cardinals Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that the Pleasant Plains Cardinals are coming off back to back IHSA state football playoff appearances, including finishing second in state in Class 3A in 2017. The Cardinals have also made the IHSA state football playoff field in five out of the last six seasons.

