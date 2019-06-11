Team Preview: St. Laurence
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 St. Laurence Vikings here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Darius Wilson
|
QB
|
2021
|
Nate Thomas
|
RB
|
2021
|
Miles Scott
|
WR
|
2020
|
Brailyn Johnson
|
RB/WR
|
2020
|
Myron Lewis
|
OL
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Sean Burns
|
DT
|
2020
|
Myron Lewis
|
NG
|
2020
|
Van Williams
|
DL
|
2020
|
Sean Harrison
|
LB
|
2020
|
Damian Rhoden
|
LB
|
2021
|
Aaron Wofford
|
CB
|
2021
|
Brandon Wilson
|
SS
|
2020
|
Jordan McMath
|
CB
|
2020
|
Brian Walsh
|
LB
|
2020
School: St. Laurence
Mascot: Vikings
Conference: CCL/ESCC mega conference
Team Twitter: @STL_Athletics
Head Coach: Adam Nissen
Assistant Coaches: Scott Johnson Dominic Riccordino Anthony Rispoli Jermaine Hampton Steve Nye
2018 results: 4-7 (2-2) CCL Green Conference. The Vikings failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 St. Laurence Vikings schedule
vs Hyde Park
@ Eisenhower
@ Joliet Catholic
@ Nazareth Academy
vs DePaul Prep
vs Benet Academy
@ Brother Rice
@ Providence Catholic
@ DeLaSalle
2019 St. Laurence Vikings Summer/7on7 plans
NIU
Did you know...that St. Laurence won it's only IHSA state football title in 1976 and placed second in state in 1979.