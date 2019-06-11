News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 06:18:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: St. Laurence

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 St. Laurence Vikings here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Hswo5g1woeppvsydf5ud
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Darius Wilson

QB

2021

Nate Thomas

RB

2021

Miles Scott

WR

2020

Brailyn Johnson

RB/WR

2020

Myron Lewis

OL

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Sean Burns

DT

2020

Myron Lewis

NG

2020

Van Williams

DL

2020

Sean Harrison

LB

2020

Damian Rhoden

LB

2021

Aaron Wofford

CB

2021

Brandon Wilson

SS

2020

Jordan McMath

CB

2020

Brian Walsh

LB

2020

School: St. Laurence

Mascot: Vikings

Conference: CCL/ESCC mega conference

Team Twitter: @STL_Athletics

Head Coach: Adam Nissen

Assistant Coaches: Scott Johnson Dominic Riccordino Anthony Rispoli Jermaine Hampton Steve Nye

2018 results: 4-7 (2-2) CCL Green Conference. The Vikings failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 St. Laurence Vikings schedule

vs Hyde Park

@ Eisenhower

@ Joliet Catholic

@ Nazareth Academy

vs DePaul Prep

vs Benet Academy

@ Brother Rice

@ Providence Catholic

@ DeLaSalle

2019 St. Laurence Vikings Summer/7on7 plans

NIU

Did you know...that St. Laurence won it's only IHSA state football title in 1976 and placed second in state in 1979.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}