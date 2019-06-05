Team Preview: Taft
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Taft Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Daniel Loch
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foo-5
|
190
|
Dexter Stigall
|
QB/WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Roberto Salgado
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
180
|
Justin Gniedziejko
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Demetri Georgopoulis
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
265
|
Gilbert Dubiel
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
245
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ryan Porebski
|
ILB
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
195
|
Dexter Stigall
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Justin Gniedziejko
|
S
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Demetri Georgopoulos
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
265
|
Eddy Perez
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
David Loch
|
WR
|
6-foot-5
|
190
|
Israel Oke-Diran
|
RB/S
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Reese Griffin
|
DL
|
6-foot-3
|
260
|
Ryan Porebski
|
TE
|
6-foot-2
|
190
School: Taft
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: CPL Illini red Bird
Team Twitter: @TaftFootballChi
Head Coach: John Tsarouchas
Assistant Coaches: Assistant Head Coach - Defensive Coordinator: Zach Elder Brad Engel Neil Farlow Matt Zilz Robert McInerney Don Kaminski Tony Minestra Martin Shine Ryan Bullock Michael Tersch
2018 results: 7-6 (3-2) CPL Illini Red Bird Conference. The Eagles made the IHSA Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Oswego in opening round action. The eagkles then entered the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs and beat Westinghouse and Solorio before losing to St. Rita in the Prep Bowl.
2019 Taft Eagles schedule
@ Glenbrook North
vs. Brooks
@ Phillips
vs. Curie
vs. Solorio
vs. Lincoln Park
@ Perspectives
@ Simeon
@ Hubbard
2019 Taft Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
We'll be at the NU passing camp on 6/15.
At Deerfield 6/25.
Did you know...that Taft last season won the Chicago CPL title game over Solorio, which was the first CPL football title for the Eagles since the 1972 season.