Team Preview: Taft

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Taft Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Daniel Loch

QB

2021

6-foo-5

190

Dexter Stigall

QB/WR

2020

6-foot-2

190

Roberto Salgado

RB

2020

5-foot-8

180

Justin Gniedziejko

WR

2021

6-foot-1

180

Demetri Georgopoulis

OL

2020

6-foot-3

265

Gilbert Dubiel

OL

2020

6-foot-3

245
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ryan Porebski

ILB

2022

6-foot-2

195

Dexter Stigall

S

2020

6-foot-2

190

Justin Gniedziejko

S

2021

6-foot-1

180

Demetri Georgopoulos

DL

2020

6-foot-3

265

Eddy Perez

CB

2020

5-foot-8

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Height  Weight

David Loch

WR

6-foot-5

190

Israel Oke-Diran

RB/S

5-foot-11

185

Reese Griffin

DL

6-foot-3

260

Ryan Porebski

TE

6-foot-2

190

School: Taft

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: CPL Illini red Bird

Team Twitter: @TaftFootballChi

Head Coach: John Tsarouchas

Assistant Coaches: Assistant Head Coach - Defensive Coordinator: Zach Elder Brad Engel Neil Farlow Matt Zilz Robert McInerney Don Kaminski Tony Minestra Martin Shine Ryan Bullock Michael Tersch

2018 results: 7-6 (3-2) CPL Illini Red Bird Conference. The Eagles made the IHSA Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Oswego in opening round action. The eagkles then entered the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs and beat Westinghouse and Solorio before losing to St. Rita in the Prep Bowl.

2019 Taft Eagles schedule

@ Glenbrook North

vs. Brooks

@ Phillips

vs. Curie

vs. Solorio

vs. Lincoln Park

@ Perspectives

@ Simeon

@ Hubbard

2019 Taft Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

We'll be at the NU passing camp on 6/15.

At Deerfield 6/25.

Did you know...that Taft last season won the Chicago CPL title game over Solorio, which was the first CPL football title for the Eagles since the 1972 season.

{{ article.author_name }}