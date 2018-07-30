Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 06:22:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Willowbrook

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Willowbrook Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Yymm47vryt149rfnvohx

School: Willowbrook

Mascot: Warriors

Conference: West Suburban Gold Conference

Twitter: @wbfootball

Head Coach: Nick Hildreth

Assistant Coaches: Assistant Football Coaches Mike Marotta Victor Wisner Eric Coppersmith Steve Malok Anthony Pennella Terry Miller Bill Degnan Ron Brock Eric Woosley Dennis Coppersmith Steve Rico Anthony Gebhart Nick Gebhart Mark Cunningham Sam Key Jamal Thomas Jibril Jones Dom Battaglia Nick Kilianek Yoga Instructor Abbie Hildreth Ball Boys Troy Wisner James Degnan Managers Dillon Darrow Maurice Brown

2017 results: 10-2 (6-0) West Suburban Gold Conference. The Warriors made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Deerfield and DeKalb before losing to Prairie Ridge in the quarterfinal round.

2018 Willowbrook Warriors schedule

vs. Curie

vs. Hinsdale Central

vs. Leyden

@ Addison Trail

vs. Hinsdale South

@ York

vs. Morton

@ Proviso East

@ Downers Grove South

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position

Matt Knudtson

OL

Tyler Walenga

OL
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position

Scott Tumilty

DB

Sam Tumilty

DB

Nick Rushing

DL

Emmanuel Chavez

DL

Andrea Holliday

DB
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Fanshun Jordan

DL

CJ Harris

WR

D'onte Gholston

RB

Zoe Ericsen-Staton

K

Everett Stubblefield

WR

Mohammed Ayeah

DB

2018 Willowbrook Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Willowbrook has made the IHSA state quarterfinal round for the past two seasons (2017/2016)? The quarterfinal round is also the farthest that Willowbrook has advanced in school history (2017/2016/1990/1975/1974).

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Willowbrook Warriors? Willowbrook under head coach Nick Hildreth has been one of the better overall success stories in Chicagoland for the past few seasons. The Warriors will need to reload quite a bit this fall especially on the offensive side of the football, yet this program has been on a roll and features several players who could see time on both sides of the football if needed in 2018. The schedule also does Willowbrook no favors and includes some heavy hitters (Curie/Hinsdale Central/York) along with the always tough West Suburban Gold schedule.

Keep an Eye on: Willowbrook senior RB/DB Scott Tumilty. Tumilty will be a multi-year two-way starter for the Warriors in 2018 and will be asked to carry a heavier load in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Willowbrook Warriors? 5-4/4-5

Jmmkpaj36atyhep77xb7
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}