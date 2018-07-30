EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Willowbrook Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

2017 results: 10-2 (6-0) West Suburban Gold Conference. The Warriors made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Deerfield and DeKalb before losing to Prairie Ridge in the quarterfinal round.

Did you know.. .that Willowbrook has made the IHSA state quarterfinal round for the past two seasons (2017/2016)? The quarterfinal round is also the farthest that Willowbrook has advanced in school history (2017/2016/1990/1975/1974).

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Willowbrook Warriors? Willowbrook under head coach Nick Hildreth has been one of the better overall success stories in Chicagoland for the past few seasons. The Warriors will need to reload quite a bit this fall especially on the offensive side of the football, yet this program has been on a roll and features several players who could see time on both sides of the football if needed in 2018. The schedule also does Willowbrook no favors and includes some heavy hitters (Curie/Hinsdale Central/York) along with the always tough West Suburban Gold schedule.

Keep an Eye on: Willowbrook senior RB/DB Scott Tumilty. Tumilty will be a multi-year two-way starter for the Warriors in 2018 and will be asked to carry a heavier load in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Willowbrook Warriors? 5-4/4-5