We've written quite a bit about the transfers who we expect to make an impact this season: quarterback Ben Bryant, wide receivers AJ Henning and Cam Johnson, and defensive linemen Richie Hagarty, Matt Lawson and Reginald Pearson. But what about the other newcomers on the roster, the incoming freshmen? The Class of 2023 lost four members since the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10. But there are plenty of first-years we think will play valuable roles this season. And that's a good thing, considering that the Wildcats are starting the year low on scholarship numbers. Freshman contributions are more of a need-to-have than a nice-to-have this season.

We highlighted a couple guys on each side of the ball who can make an instant impact.

OG Jordan Knox

It's pretty rare for a freshman offensive lineman to come in ready to compete in the Big Ten, but Knox may join predecessors like Rashawn Slater and Peter Skoronski as someone who cracks the starting lineup in his first game. Sources have been singing Knox's praises since he showed up in January as an early enrollee, and he got a lot of work with the first unit in spring practice. At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Knox came in with the requisite size for a guard. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has been impressed by his athleticism, as well as how quickly he picked up the offense. Knox, a three-star prospect, will certainly be on the two-deep. He's in a battle with senior Dom D'Antonio for the No. 1 job at right guard. From what we're hearing, don't be surprised if No. 75 trots out with the first-team offense on Sept. 3 at Rutgers.



WR Frank Covey IV

Former head coach Pat Fitzgerald identified Covey during spring practice as a player that had made an impression early. That may come as a surprise to many recruiting followers, as Covey jumped on his very first offer, from Northwestern, way back in February of 2022. Covey will benefit from the fact that Northwestern returned just one wideout with double-digit catches last year (Bryce Kirtz), and that the Wildcats lost three more receivers to the transfer portal (Wayne Dennis, Genson Hooper-Price and No. 1-pass catcher Malik Washington). Kirtz and transfers AJ Henning and Cam Johnson will likely be the wide receivers on the first team this fall, but expect the 6-foot-1 Covey to get his share of playing time as a rotational guy.



DT Tyler Gant

Gant will likely be one of the beneficiaries of a defensive tackle depth chart as shallow as a kiddie pool. Northwestern had just two scholarship DTs in the spring: stalwart starter Najee Story and Brendan Flakes, a sophomore who appeared in just two games. They brought in Lawson and Pearson as transfers, and both are certain to be in the rotation. Then there are walkons Carmine Bastone, who appeared in six games last year, and PJ Spencer, who saw action in four. So Gant, a 6-foot-3, 280-pounder, may get pressed into duty whether he's ready or not -- and he just might be. Gant was an explosive three-star, three-technique who drew a total of 16 Power Five scholarship offers at St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High.





DT Dylan Roberts