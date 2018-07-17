Ticker
Teram Preview: Naperville North

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Naperville North Huskies here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Vdz7rwvxejfa8nxdwkxu

School: Naperville North

Mascot: Huskies

Conference: DuPage Valley Conference

Twitter: @HuskieFB

Head Coach: Sean Drendel

Assistant Coaches: Chris Arthurs Anthony Silvestri Bill Korosec Jim Hess Tony Colletti Jeff Bassett DeSean Brown Dave Cooke

2017 results: 6-4 (5-3) DuPage Valley Conference. The Huskies made the 2017 Class 8A state football playoff field and lost to Oswego in opening round action.

2018 Naperville North Huskies schedule

Simeon

At Batavia

At Naperville Central

Metea Valley

At Waubonsie Valley

Naperville Central at North Central College

At Metea Valley

Huntley

At Neuqua Valley

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Matt Heintz

WR

2019

6-foot-1

175

Ameir Wilbourn

RB

2019

5-foot-9

185

Sam Caldarazzo

OL

2019

6-foot-3

270

John Manzardo

OL

2019

6-foot-1

225

Chase McClure

OL

2019

6-foot-1

250
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Nate Hermick

DL

2019

6-foot-1

175

Bo Richter

LB

2019

6-foot-2

230

Andrew Reinhard

LB

2019

6-foot-0

195

Grant Pass

DB

2019

5-foot-9

160

Matt Maschmeire

DB

2019

6-foot-1

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sean Doyle

DB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Cliff Vickers

QB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Will DeBolt

DB

2019

6-foot-1

185

Jason Gramins

TE

2020

6-foot-3

195

Elijah Jordan

RB

2021

6-foot-0

185

Reggie Fluerima

WR

2022

6-foot-1

180

2018 Naperville North Huskies Summer/7on7 plans

June 30th WWS Red Grange

July 12th LWE

July 13th District 203/204 at NC

July 14th DGS

Did you know...that Naperville North has missed the IHSA state football playoff field just three times (1996/2014/2015) since 1985?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Naperville North Huskies? Naperville North was able to get back into the state playoff field last season, and while some key names have graduated the overall talent level is still strong in 2018. The schedule? Brutal under the newly reconstructed DuPage Valley conference and includes two games against rival Naperville Central in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Naperville North senior OL Sam Caldarazzo and senior LB Bo Richter. Caldarazzo is one of three returning starting offensive linemen from a year ago while Richter is also one of several returning starters back on defense this fall. Caldarazzo and Richter are both drawing college attention from several FCS level schools both can add additional offers with a strong senior season.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Naperville North Huskies? 5-4/4-5

{{ article.author_name }}