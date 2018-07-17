EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Naperville North Huskies here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

Did you know.. .that Naperville North has missed the IHSA state football playoff field just three times (1996/2014/2015) since 1985?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Naperville North Huskies? Naperville North was able to get back into the state playoff field last season, and while some key names have graduated the overall talent level is still strong in 2018. The schedule? Brutal under the newly reconstructed DuPage Valley conference and includes two games against rival Naperville Central in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Naperville North senior OL Sam Caldarazzo and senior LB Bo Richter. Caldarazzo is one of three returning starting offensive linemen from a year ago while Richter is also one of several returning starters back on defense this fall. Caldarazzo and Richter are both drawing college attention from several FCS level schools both can add additional offers with a strong senior season.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Naperville North Huskies? 5-4/4-5