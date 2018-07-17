Teram Preview: Naperville North
School: Naperville North
Mascot: Huskies
Conference: DuPage Valley Conference
Twitter: @HuskieFB
Head Coach: Sean Drendel
Assistant Coaches: Chris Arthurs Anthony Silvestri Bill Korosec Jim Hess Tony Colletti Jeff Bassett DeSean Brown Dave Cooke
2017 results: 6-4 (5-3) DuPage Valley Conference. The Huskies made the 2017 Class 8A state football playoff field and lost to Oswego in opening round action.
2018 Naperville North Huskies schedule
Simeon
At Batavia
At Naperville Central
Metea Valley
At Waubonsie Valley
Naperville Central at North Central College
At Metea Valley
Huntley
At Neuqua Valley
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Matt Heintz
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Ameir Wilbourn
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
185
|
Sam Caldarazzo
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
270
|
John Manzardo
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Chase McClure
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
250
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Nate Hermick
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Bo Richter
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|
Andrew Reinhard
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Grant Pass
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Matt Maschmeire
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sean Doyle
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Cliff Vickers
|
QB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Will DeBolt
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Jason Gramins
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Elijah Jordan
|
RB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Reggie Fluerima
|
WR
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
180
2018 Naperville North Huskies Summer/7on7 plans
June 30th WWS Red Grange
July 12th LWE
July 13th District 203/204 at NC
July 14th DGS
Did you know...that Naperville North has missed the IHSA state football playoff field just three times (1996/2014/2015) since 1985?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Naperville North Huskies? Naperville North was able to get back into the state playoff field last season, and while some key names have graduated the overall talent level is still strong in 2018. The schedule? Brutal under the newly reconstructed DuPage Valley conference and includes two games against rival Naperville Central in 2018.
Keep an Eye on: Naperville North senior OL Sam Caldarazzo and senior LB Bo Richter. Caldarazzo is one of three returning starting offensive linemen from a year ago while Richter is also one of several returning starters back on defense this fall. Caldarazzo and Richter are both drawing college attention from several FCS level schools both can add additional offers with a strong senior season.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Naperville North Huskies? 5-4/4-5