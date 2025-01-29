The Recruiting Ticker: Wednesday Jan 29th
Here are five former FCS players who will be household names at the Power Four level come this season.
Meet: Get to Know 2026 OG Declan Gill who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 QB Justin Miller who is our prospect of the day
Loyola Academy junior OT Tommy Fraumann (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) added two recent offers and is a name to watch.
Belleville (Ill.) West junior CB Nick Hankins (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) had seen his recruiting stock explode this winter.
