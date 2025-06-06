Trae Taylor, Ahmad Hudson star at Nebraska's Battle at the Boneyard

NCAA's House settlement approved, ushering in new era where schools can directly pay athletes
2025 Team Preview: Today we break down the Burlington Central. Can the Rockets take off in 2025?
Hersey senior 3 star ATH Brandon Jenkins (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) recently committed to Ohio and discusses his decision.
Penn State’s coaching staff is set to host nearly 20 prospects on campus this weekend for official visits.
Indiana will host a dozen prospects this weekend, starting June 6th, as they kickoff a month full of official visits.
