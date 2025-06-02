Trojan Talk: Five USC recruiting questions with Rivals' Adam Gorney

The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 class came out Monday, just as this pivotal recruiting month begins with June official visits. Some schools got started with big visitor lists last weekend, while USC starts rolling out the welcome mat this week with a mid-week visit from four-star safety Jett Washington and then a big group of commits and some uncommitted targets over the weekend. To cover all those matters, we checked in with Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney for his thoughts on a few Trojans' in the rankings and what remains for this USC recruiting class. RELATED: See where USC's commits landed in the new 2026 Rivals250 rankings

1. What led to new USC commit Mark Bowman getting the bump to five-star status and taking over as the No. 1-ranked TE in this class?

Adam Gorney: "I've been pushing Mark Bowman as the best tight end in this class for a long time. I think he's really, really special and unique sort of to the NFL game. As [Oregon commit] Kendre' Harrison might look better, he hasn't been on a football field in a very long time, and Mark Bowman will go anywhere and compete against everybody and do everything. So, if you look at NFL draft trends, at least one tight end is going in the first round every year, so we felt we needed at least one five-star tight end. We felt Bowman definitely deserved it, and that's what pushed him up to the top."

2. What has USC RB commit Deshonne Redeaux shown you to earn his spot in the Rivals250 rankings in this new update?