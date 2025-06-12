Four-star QB Abrams covers camp visit, ISU recruitment

Warren Township senior OL Jordan Ellis (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) has added a handful of offers this summer more here.
Lincoln Way West junior WR/S Chase Markowicz (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) committed to Illinois State and talks Redbirds here.
Meet: Get to Know 2028 RB/S Mike Groesch who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR/DB Kendall Lucas who is our prospect of the day
2025 Team Preview: Today we break down the West Aurora Blackhawks . Can the Blackhawks made an 8A run this fall?
