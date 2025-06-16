Meet: 2028 RB/S Mike Groesch

Name: Mike Groesch

School: Sacred Heart Griffin

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: S/RB

Twitter: @Mikey_Groesch

Instagram: mikeygroesch34

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Our school has an offseason football training program. When I am not doing that I play Varsity Basebal and Club Baseball and when I have time off…even a few hours, I am working out on my own. Lifting, footwork, running 40’s, catching balls. Rust never sleeps, so I try to stay sharp at all times.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19438034/6787d936dd29dde0e1ce5dc8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am extremely coachable I will make any correction I’m told immediately and without question. I have a very high fireball IQ, this allows me to react faster instead of having to think about it first. I’ve already thought it through, so this gives me an edge in speeding up my reaction times. I bring toughness, speed, leadership, great vision, and excellent hands to the team. I can be counted on 100% to do my job.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Stuffing the run on 4th and short in the Playoffs as a Freshman against Morris HS, some really nice interceptions against a few other schools and some long runs against Jacksonville to give us the lead and eventually put the game away.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Dawkins because he always knows where the play is going, has fantastic instincts, is fearless, and when he gets to the point of attack, he brings everything he has.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes—I play Baseball at the Catcher position.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes—Since my Freshman Year

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Larevious Woods from East St. Louis was fun to play against.