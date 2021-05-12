 EdgyTim - Video: DE Derrick Parker from The Stage
Video: DE Derrick Parker from The Stage

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran brings you this latest video interview from the first ever The Stage Camp, which was held on Tuesday night at DePaul Prep in Chicago. Make sure to check back often all this week for start to finish coverage from The Stage camp here.

Check out this latest interview with Rich Township 2022 DE Derrick Parker today.

